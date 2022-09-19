MUSKEGO — Watertown’s girls cross country team placed sixth while the boys finished 11th at the Muskego Invitational on Saturday.
Alaena Tobin led Watertown’s girls, finishing 28th in a season best time of 22 minutes, 34 seconds.
MUSKEGO — Watertown’s girls cross country team placed sixth while the boys finished 11th at the Muskego Invitational on Saturday.
Alaena Tobin led Watertown’s girls, finishing 28th in a season best time of 22 minutes, 34 seconds.
Mikaylah Fessler was next, finishing 30th in a season best time of 22:59.
"Alaena is re-emerging to the form we saw by mid season last year,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. "It was great to see her finish a stronger race this week."
Next was Sofia Olson (45th, season best 24:53).
"Sofia is showing a penchant for grinding out the later stages of her races getting by people late in the race,” Wackett said.
Finishing fourth on the team was Riley Runke, who took 46th in a personal best time of 25:06.
"Riley is learning how to get through the rough points in the middle of the race and it is paying off,” Wackett said.
Julia Ostermann (48th, 25:22) ran a season best. Marissa Bischoff took 49th in 25:25. Eva Wickboldt ran a season best 26:50 and placed 67th in the JV race.
"Overall, the girls had a solid performance,” Wackett said. "With a positive mindset, there are going to be even greater improvements in performance.”
Drew Kaufmann led Watertown’s boys, finishing 32nd in a season best 18:26.
"Drew is doing a great job of being our front runner,” Wackett said.
Julian Byrne was next, finishing 42nd in a personal best time of 18:59.
“That was his first time finishing as our No. 2 runner,” Wackett said. “He is doing a good job of picking off runners late in the race.”
Jake Johnson was next in 48th in a time of 19:19.
Ben Gifford (63rd, 20:03) ran a season best. Patrick Roberts (77th, 20:52) ran a personal best. Jackson Huebner was 48th in the JV race in a personal best time of 21:10. Ryan Tobin also ran a personal best 21:41 and placed 67th in the JV race.
"Jackson has been showing strong starts in his races and followed through really well this meet,” Wackett said.
"We are getting a lot of inter-team competition from our sixth runner to our 18th runner. As a whole, there is a solid foundation being laid within this group.”
The Goslings travel to Nagawaukee Park for the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays on Saturday. The first race starts at 8:45 a.m.
Girls Team Scores: Muskego 39, Franklin 57, Pewaukee 58, Wauwatosa West 87, Fort Atkinson 118, Watertown 150
Boys Team Scores: Muskego 61, Pewaukee 61, West Allis Hale 135, Catholic Memorial 154, Waukesha North 154, Franklin 159, Fort Atkinson 182, Greendale 188, Kenosha Tremper 200, South Milwaukee 233, Watertown 260, Wauwatosa West 275, Cudahy/ St Francis 304, Whitnall 320
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.