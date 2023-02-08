Gosling girls win at DeForest

DEFOREST — Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson scored 14 points and junior guard Drew Hinrichs added 11 as Watertown’s girls basketball team avenged an earlier home loss to DeForest with a 47-41 road win in a Badger East matchup on Tuesday.

Watertown (15-7, 10-3 in conference) flipped the script from the previous meeting, when the Goslings fell way behind and just missed pulling off a late comeback. This time, Watertown buried the Norskies early and built a 22-13 halftime lead.

