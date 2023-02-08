DEFOREST — Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson scored 14 points and junior guard Drew Hinrichs added 11 as Watertown’s girls basketball team avenged an earlier home loss to DeForest with a 47-41 road win in a Badger East matchup on Tuesday.
Watertown (15-7, 10-3 in conference) flipped the script from the previous meeting, when the Goslings fell way behind and just missed pulling off a late comeback. This time, Watertown buried the Norskies early and built a 22-13 halftime lead.
The Goslings hit 8 of 11 free throws in the second half. Junior guard Ellie Demet scored seven of her eight points in the second half, including a 5-of-6 effort at the foul line. Sophomore guard Addi Maas (eight points) and junior guard Lucie Hickey each hit two 3-pointers.
“This was a good bounce back from our loss to Hamilton (the previous night),” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
“This was another tough conference opponent, so it was good to play two tough opponents in 48 hours time this late in the season.
“We got off to a fast start, scored on our first three possessions and had everything scripted out. Defensively, we were pretty sharp most of the game. We did a great job closing out on their shooters. They got free here and there for open shots, but for the most we did what we needed to.”
Jaelyn Derlein and Rylan Oberg each scored 12 points for DeForest (15-7, 8-5).
“They’ve got some good guards,,” Stollberg said. “It’s hard to keep them down and out of the lane. We had one too many turnovers late Credit DeForest, they do great job doubling teaming and putting on pressure. We made a couple adjustments with a couple minutes left to get some layups and Ellie hit some big free throws to give us some breathing room. They got as close as three, but no closer.”
