Goslings win season opener

REEDSBURG—Junior guard Ellie Demet led three players in double figures with 13 points as Watertown’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 57-37 win over Reedsburg on Thursday.

Watertown knocked down nine 3-pointers in the game. Junior guard Drew Hinrichs hit four of those triples to account for all 12 of her points. Junior point guard Lily Oiler added 10 points. Junior guard Lucie Hickey, senior forward Abby Walsh and sophomore forward Addi Maas each added six.

