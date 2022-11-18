REEDSBURG—Junior guard Ellie Demet led three players in double figures with 13 points as Watertown’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 57-37 win over Reedsburg on Thursday.
Watertown knocked down nine 3-pointers in the game. Junior guard Drew Hinrichs hit four of those triples to account for all 12 of her points. Junior point guard Lily Oiler added 10 points. Junior guard Lucie Hickey, senior forward Abby Walsh and sophomore forward Addi Maas each added six.
Seven Goslings scored and the defense dominated in the first half to send Watertown into the break leading 31-12. A 11-0 run in the closing minutes help the visitors open up a big lead.
“It was a long bus ride and we were a little sluggish early,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We were up 15-11 with under 10 minutes to go in the first half and fortunately, we started to get some 3-point shots to fall. There were a couple by Drew and a couple by Addi and one by Lucie.”
Junior guard Sydney Cherney scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Reedsburg.
“We had some issues rebounding in the first half, but we corrected that,” Stollberg said. “Credit Reedsburg, they moved the ball really well, but we closed hard on the shooters and made everything difficult.
“Cherney made some really tough shots and got in the lane and showed how good she is. But we had quite a few kids score and went pretty deep into the bench to give kids reps and give them some different looks. There’s a lot we can improve on, but we’ll take it. It’s a great way to start the season.
Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
“They are predicted to win the Bader West, so it should be a good test,” Stollberg said.
