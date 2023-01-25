Watertown’s girls basketball team put on another defensive clinic in a 40-25 Badger East victory over Stoughton on Thursday at WHs.

Ellie Demet scored 13 points and Drew Hinrichs added 11 for Watertown (13-5, 8-2 in conference), which held Stoughton (7-11, 4-6) to just seven first half points.

