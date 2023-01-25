Watertown’s girls basketball team put on another defensive clinic in a 40-25 Badger East victory over Stoughton on Thursday at WHs.
Ellie Demet scored 13 points and Drew Hinrichs added 11 for Watertown (13-5, 8-2 in conference), which held Stoughton (7-11, 4-6) to just seven first half points.
“The first half was some of the best defense we’ve played all season,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “There were some great skip passes and ball movement by Stoughton, but we recovered and shifted in the zone and helped well.
“Offensively, we got looks. We couldn’t quite finish inside. They came out playing zone, but we were real prepared and got some inside seals. Then they went man and we ran some different sets and got some looks.
“It was another grinder, a typical Watertown girls game where we controlled, it, stayed patient and limited our turnovers. We were worried about a lot of things offensively from Stoughton. They made things tough on us last year. We only gave up seven in the first half. That helps. We had a couple lulls in the second half, but we were still pretty solid. “
Alyx Johnson added eight points for Watertown.
“AJ had some timely offensive rebounds,” Stollberg said.
Watertown travels to face Monona Grove on Saturday. The Silver Eagles beat Beaver Dam last Thursday and bring a 15-2 record into the weekend.
JV wins: Watertown’s junior varsity won 47-7. Cassidy Peplinski led the Goslings with 13 points. Marissa Bischoff added eight while Addy Skas and Hannah Streich each added seven.
