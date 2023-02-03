Watertown sophomore forward Alyx Johnson secures a long offensive rebound during second half action against Waunakee on Thursday at WHS. Johnson scored 10 points for the Goslings, who rallied from a 22-4 deficit to start the game to win going away, 50-31.
Watertown sophomore guard Addi Maas draws contact from Waunakee’s Audrey Meudt (2) and Gracyin Phillips (4) following a steal during second half action on Thursday at WHS. Maas scored nine points for the Goslings in a 50-31 victory.
Sure, basketball is a game of runs, but not usually like this.
Watertown saw Waunakee explode out of the gates for a 22-4 lead, but the Goslings closed the contest on a stunning 40-3 run to win this Badger East girls basketball matchup 51-30 on Thursday at WHS.
Waunakee (13-8, 7-5 in conference) took advantage of open looks in the early going and knocked down six first half 3-pointers. Junior guard Claire Meudt accounted for three of them and led the Warriors with 12 points.
Watertown (14-6, 9-3) cut into the deficit a bit to close the half, scoring the final five points to make it 28-15 at the break.
That proved to be the beginning of a dominant game-ending run, as the Goslings outscored Waunakee 35-3 over the game’s final 18 minutes.
Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg joked about eying the exits during the disastrous opening minutes, but praised his players for showing resolve to earn one of their sweetest wins of the season.
“We’ve had a lot of games where we have come back from big deficits, though maybe not that big where we close on a run like that,” Stollberg said. “It’s just huge for us. Going down the stretch, they know there’s really no situation where we can’t bounce back from now and I think that’s big for their confidence.”
An offense that began the game out of synch began coming at Waunakee in waves once it got rolling. Junior guard Ellie Demet scored 13 points, junior guard Drew Hinrichs scored 11, sophomore forward Alyx Johnson added 10 and sophomore guard Addi Maas just missed giving Watertown a fourth player in double figures with nine.
“We just started running the same three set plays in sequence the whole second half,” Stollberg said. “We had four set plays we ran in order throughout the second half. We were getting really out of sorts in the first half with randomness. That kept us grounded.”
Defensively, the Goslings went to their traditionally tough 1-3-1 defense after the early lapses and took those clean looks from 3 away. The unforced mistakes Watertown committed early began piling up for Waunakee late.
“For whatever reason, we came out really sluggish, getting out of position,” Stollberg said. “We gave them a lot of open shots early. We didn’t run them off the line and weren’t pressuring any of those shots and so they hit them, because that’s what they do. They are a phenomenal team.
“We switched defenses. We’ve played a lot of 3-2 and went back to 1-3-1 and that’s what we stayed in the rest of the game. The kids really just dug deep. When we stay in a stance and anticipate and close out hard, we can take away a lot of those shots and we did. When somebody is shooting and somebody is flying at them, it’s a little different than when they have time to set up and that made a big difference.
“For that reason, we were able to flip that momentum. Some of the things that were happening to us in the first half, throwing the ball away, started happening to them.”
In the final minute, seniors Olivia Gwidt, Cianna Boettcher and Abby Walsh helped run the offense to close out Senior Night.
Watertown travels to play Sussex Hamilton on Monday.
JV wins: Watertown’s junior varsity won 37-31. Cassidy Peplinski led the Goslings with 12 points while Ava Novotny added 10.
