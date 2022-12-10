WAUNAKEE - Junior guard Ellie Demet scored seven of her team-high 21 points in overtime as Watertown's girls basketball team defeated Waunakee 53-44 in the Badger East opener for both teams on Friday.

Waunakee (5-3, 0-1 in conference) rode hot shooting early on to a 27-21 halftime lead. Junior guard Claire Meudt scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the first half, including three of her four 3-pointers. The Warriors made six of their nine 3s on the night before halftime.

