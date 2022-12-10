WAUNAKEE - Junior guard Ellie Demet scored seven of her team-high 21 points in overtime as Watertown's girls basketball team defeated Waunakee 53-44 in the Badger East opener for both teams on Friday.
Waunakee (5-3, 0-1 in conference) rode hot shooting early on to a 27-21 halftime lead. Junior guard Claire Meudt scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the first half, including three of her four 3-pointers. The Warriors made six of their nine 3s on the night before halftime.
"They were shooting lights out in the first half," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "They were playing well and passing well and really making us work. We had to switch some things up. They were only getting outside shots. We knew we could take some of that away."
Watertown (6-2, 1-0) chipped away at the lead early in the second half, only to see the Warriors go on a run to rebuild the lead. The hosts scored their 37th point with 10 1/2 minutes left in regulation. They would not score again until the final minute of regulation, allowing Watertown to close the gap down the stretch.
Junior guard Drew Hinrichs scored seven of her 14 points in the second half, and gave the Goslings a 41-39 lead with 13 seconds remaining on a mid-range jumper. The Goslings had two fouls to give and used them to force the Warriors to inbound under the basket with 1.8 seconds left.
Meudt took the inbounds pass and was fouled in the act of shooting. She made both free throws to force overtime.
Watertown dominated the extra session, outscoring Waunakee 12-3. The Goslings scored an early basket to take the lead, then proceeded to make 8-of-10 free throws down the stretch to ice the game. The Warriors hit a meaningless 3 in the closing seconds to avoid being shut out in the extra frame.
"They really dug deep and played some of the best defense we've played all year," Stollberg said. "Ellie and Drew rebounded really well and kept them to one shot. Waunakee pressed all game and we handled it well. It's been an adjustment without our normal point guard. We did a great job not turning ball over. That's what kept us in it, even though the shots weren't falling. We played well regardless, but it's nice the kids got rewarded with a win. They were singing karaoke on the bus ride home."
Demet finished the game 9-of-10 at the foul line. Sophomore forwards Alyx Johnson and Megan Doherty added 10 and eight points, respectively.
Watertown travels to face Wilmot on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Panthers (3-3) are led by junior guard McKenna Johnson, who averages 36.5 points per game. Johnson, who has standing Division 1 offers from six schools including Michigan State, scored 47 of her team's 56 points in a 56-54 win over Burlington on Thursday.
"She's one of the leading scorers in the state," Stollberg said. "It will be a challenge."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.