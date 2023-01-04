Sophomore center Alyx Johnson led three players in double figures with 13 points as Watertown’s girls basketball team defeated Westosha Central 48-33 on Tuesday at WHS.

Junior guards Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs each added 10 points for Watertown (9-4). The Goslings led 25-18 at halftime and pushed the lead into double figures down the stretch.

Load comments