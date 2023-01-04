Sophomore center Alyx Johnson led three players in double figures with 13 points as Watertown’s girls basketball team defeated Westosha Central 48-33 on Tuesday at WHS.
Junior guards Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs each added 10 points for Watertown (9-4). The Goslings led 25-18 at halftime and pushed the lead into double figures down the stretch.
Junior guard Lucie Hickey scored all five of her points in the second half with a 3-pointer and a putback. She also had a nice assist to Johnson for an easy basket.
“As we’ve said lots of times over the last six years, we don’t need style points,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
“It was a little bit of an off-balance game, but we fought. We’ll take a win any way we can. We were pretty balanced with three kids in double figures. One of the positives was we had a lot of assisted baskets. We didn’t have a lot of baskets, but they were off of assists.
“Shot chart wise, it was pretty much everything next to the basket. We were a little out of synch, so we just had to force it inside a little bit and then make a few adjustments defensively.”
Westosha Central (3-9) was led by 5-foot-11 senior center Reese Rynberg with 18 points.
“Their best player, No. 31, she was really tough to take away in the middle and really crafty,” Stollberg said. “She’s kind of a combination of size and athleticism in there that really made it tough for us, so it will be interesting to watch film. Overall, we’ve see this happen a lot over the years, where our defense gets us through, even when we’re not scoring points.”
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam on Friday. The Golden Beavers enter the game 11-1 and 5-0 in the Badger East. Their only loss came against reigning Tennessee state champion Bearden, 59-39, at a game in Murfreesboro, TN last Thursday.
JV, JV 2 teams win: Watertown’s junior varsity won 36-27. Marissa Bischoff and Addison O’Marrah each scored nine points to lead the Goslings. Watertown’s JV2 team won 34-31. Meredith Schaller scored 17 points and Kyleigh Ninmann added nine to pace Watertown.
