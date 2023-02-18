Watertown junior guard Drew Hinrichs launches a 3-point attempt during a Badger East girls basketball game against Stoughton on Friday at WHS. Hinrichs scored eight points for the Goslings in a 64-44 victory.
Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson scored 26 points and junior guard Ellie Demet added 17 to lead Watertown’s girls basketball team to a 64-44 victory over Stoughton in a Badger East game on Friday at WHS.
Watertown (16-8, 11-4 Badger East) held an eight-point lead at halftime and broke the game open down the stretch.
"It was not really a typical game for us,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "It was good to get some momentum going into next week. We’ve been working on settling in and not getting sped up. They did a good job of pressing and trying to speed us up.
"We were able to calm down and get some good looks inside. Alyx had nobody to guard her. She’s been working really hard on different pivots and different moves in the post. It's really paid off.”
Senior guard Maddie Reott scored 17 points to lead Stoughton (9-15, 6-9). Twelve of those points came in the first half.
"Defensively, we got a lot of deflections,” Stollberg said. “Sometimes, the ball just bounced the wrong way. We cleaned some of that stuff up in the second half and made a big run. We have to stay with it every single day (on defense). It's really easy to get complacent. It’s not natural to play with the patience we do."
Watertown will face the winner of Port Washington and Milwaukee Vincent in a regional semfinal on Friday. Vincent has forfeited its last six games.
“We expect to see Port Washington and we are anticipating a tough matchup,” Stollberg said. “Next week, we’ll have all of our coaches in practice. Our JV and JV 2 teams had a great season."
JV, JV2 teams win: Watertown’s JV team won 34-27. Cassidy Peplinski scored 15 points and Hannah Streich added 10 for the Goslings. Watertown’s JV2 team won 34-18. Kyleigh Ninmann led the way with 13 points. Meredith Schaller added 10 and Jessica Postma added nine.
