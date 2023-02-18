Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson scored 26 points and junior guard Ellie Demet added 17 to lead Watertown’s girls basketball team to a 64-44 victory over Stoughton in a Badger East game on Friday at WHS.

Watertown (16-8, 11-4 Badger East) held an eight-point lead at halftime and broke the game open down the stretch.

