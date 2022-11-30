Watertown sophomore forward Alyx Johnson drives to the basket during a girls basketball game against Whitnall on Tuesday at WHS. Johnson returned from injury for the Goslings and scored seven points to help the Goslings win 53-30.
Watertown sophomore forward Alyx Johnson drives to the basket during a girls basketball game against Whitnall on Tuesday at WHS. Johnson returned from injury for the Goslings and scored seven points to help the Goslings win 53-30.
Junior guards Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs combined for 32 points to lead Watertown’s girls basketball team to a 53-30 win over Whitnall on Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (3-2) led 25-13 at halftime behind eight of Demet’s game-high 18 points and eight of Hinrichs’ 14 points. The Goslings extended their double digit lead down the stretch.
Sophomore guard Addi Maas scored nine points, hitting two 3-pointers and converting a steal into a layup. Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson returned from injury with a protective facemask and added five of her seven points in the first half.
Whitnall (1-3) was led by Abigail Kock, who hit two 3s and scored eight of her 10 points in the first half.
“Credit Whitnall, they are very athletic and they pressure really hard,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “They put up 71 on a good Menomonee Falls team on Saturday. We let their shooter (Kock) get free twice in the first half. We were took her away in the second half.
“We have a ton of kids playing a little different roles. That jars the confidence a bit and changes the dynamic. We’ll have to keep improving our ball handling and handling the pressure. At the same time, it was good to pull away and still get the win. We were struggling early, but our defense kept us in it until we got some shots to fall.”
Sophomore guard Addi Maas scored nine points, hitting two 3-pointers and converting a steal for a layup. Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson returned from injury with a protective facemask and added five of her seven points in the first half.
“Playing with a mask is difficult,” Stollberg said. “She’s thrown off, but definitely helped us defensively and with rebounding. Everyone keeps stepping up and doing a little bit extra. We rebounded from some tough games over the weekend and shot 17 of 23 from the free throw line, which is great for us.”
Watertown travels to face Portage on Saturday at 1 p.m.
JV wins: Watertown’s junior varsity won 52-26. Cassidy Peplinski scored 19 points and Ava Novotny added nine to lead the Goslings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.