Junior guards Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs combined for 32 points to lead Watertown’s girls basketball team to a 53-30 win over Whitnall on Tuesday at WHS.

Watertown (3-2) led 25-13 at halftime behind eight of Demet’s game-high 18 points and eight of Hinrichs’ 14 points. The Goslings extended their double digit lead down the stretch.

