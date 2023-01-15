MILTON - Junior guard Drew Hinrichs and sophomore forward Alyx Johnson each scored 20 points as Watertown's girls basketball team defeated Mount Horeb 51-45 in a Badger Conference Crossover Challenge game on Saturday at Milton High School.
Johnson was balanced with nine points in the first half and 11 in the second half. Hinrichs was similarly balanced with eight first half points and 12 after the break. Hinrichs knocked down five 3-pointers on the day.
The two gave Watertown a perfect inside-out combination to work with despite not having junior guards Ellie Demet and Liz Hafenstein, who missed the game due to personal commitments.
"We suited up eight players," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "We played a really good defensive first half. We were really steady. Mount Horeb had to switch between man and zone. They played all zone in the second half. We kept changing up our looks and getting timely baskets."
Watertown (10-5, 5-2 Badger East) led 22-13 at halftime and pushed the lead to 10 in the second half, only to see Mount Horeb (4-9, 2-5 Badger West) rally to tie the game. Rowan Johnson scored all 14 of her points in the second half and the Vikings hit six 3-pointers after halftime.
"Mount Horeb stuck around," Stollberg said. "Despite their record, they've played some tough teams. Against most Badger teams, you have to show up and play pretty well.
"They got a couple key turnovers late and tied the game. To our kids' credit, we used some time outs, calmed things down, and we were strong with the ball."
Junior guard Lucie Hickey hit two second half 3s to account for all six of her points.
"Drew hit some big shots in the second half and Lucie hit a big 3 from the corner with a minute left that gave us (some breathing room)," Stollberg said.
"Alyx scored 20 and Drew scored 20. Those two really stepped up. Everyone else did a good job taking care of ball and making good passes. It was a slow paced game, but we still put up 51 points. If we get to 50, there's usually a good chance we'll get the win.
"We had a whole week to prepare and executed the game plan. We were sound defensively and adjusted when they had to go zone. Today, we found a way to get it done. We took their best shot and still came away with the victory. I'm very proud of them."
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, then returns to Milton on Thursday to face the Red Hawks.
WATERTOWN 51, MOUNT HOREB 45
Mount Horeb 13 32 - 45
Watertown 22 29 - 51
Mount Horeb (fg ft-fta tp) - Matthews 2 0-0 4, Post 3 1-2 10, Fger 3 0-0 6, Thompson 0 5-8 5, Monroe 3 0-0 6, Johnson 5 0-0 14 Totals 16 6-10 45
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.