MILTON - Junior guard Drew Hinrichs and sophomore forward Alyx Johnson each scored 20 points as Watertown's girls basketball team defeated Mount Horeb 51-45 in a Badger Conference Crossover Challenge game on Saturday at Milton High School.

Johnson was balanced with nine points in the first half and 11 in the second half. Hinrichs was similarly balanced with eight first half points and 12 after the break. Hinrichs knocked down five 3-pointers on the day.

Load comments