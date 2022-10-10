GLENDALE — Watertown’s girls cross country team placed fourth while the boys finished eighth at the Shorewood Invitational on Friday at the Lincoln Park Golf Course.

"We had a very good meet on Friday, I dare say the best of the season thus far,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. "Weather was upper 40's and mostly sunny which is a good set up for distance running. We had four medalists between the girls and boys and 24 of 26 kids running season or personal bests.”

