GLENDALE — Watertown’s girls cross country team placed fourth while the boys finished eighth at the Shorewood Invitational on Friday at the Lincoln Park Golf Course.
"We had a very good meet on Friday, I dare say the best of the season thus far,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. "Weather was upper 40's and mostly sunny which is a good set up for distance running. We had four medalists between the girls and boys and 24 of 26 kids running season or personal bests.”
Alaena Tobin’s 15th place medalist time of 21 minutes, 57 seconds led Watertown’s girls.
"Alaena got into the top 12-15 right away,” Wackett said. "She had a strong assertive start, which she will need at the Badger East conference meet next week.”
Mikaylah Fessler (20th place, season best 22:30) and Sofia Olson (24th, personal best 22:42) also medaled. Riley Runke (personal best 23:55) and Marissa Bischoff (46th, personal best 24:16) completed the team scoring. Julia Osterman (52nd, personal best 24:40) and Eva Wickboldt (53rd, season best 24:59) also competed for the Goslings.
"These girls are hungry for more PR's and are growing in confidence,” Wackett said.
Watertown’s boys were led by Drew Kaufmann’s eighth place medalist time of 17:17, a personal best.
"Drew just made a big step into a new level of performance,” Wackett said. "There is new level of confidence and fitness.”
Next in for Watertown were Jake Johnson (34th, personal best 18:21) and Julian Byrne (41st, 18:37).
"Jake is steadily chipping his way toward that sub 18 minute level,” Wackett said. "He can achieve that very soon. Julian once again picked off people very well in the last 1K of the race.”
Ben Gifford (59th, season best 19:17) and Patrick Roberts (75th, personal best 19:40) completed the team scoring. Marlon Muniz (114th, personal best 20:33) and Remy Kilps (118th, season best 20:38) also competed for the Goslings.
"Patrick has made great progress and has been hanging in real well in the varsity races,” Wackett said.
"We are still a very young boys squad overall, but the progress they have made points the way towards a high achievement level. These guys are fun to watch and smile at the breakthroughs being made."
The Goslings compete next at Waunakee on Saturday in the Badger East Conference Meet. The first race begins at 9:30 a.m. with the girls varsity.
Team scores — girls: Westby 48, Shorewood 60, Nicolet 80, Watertown 126, New Berlin West 150, Catholic Memorial 170, Kenosha St. Joseph 183, Ronald Reagan 188, Cristo Rey Jesuit 320, Salam 339
Team scores — boys: Waukesha West 54, Shorewood 57, Catholic Memorial 88, Waukesha South 133, Nicolet 139, New Berlin West 154, Ronald Reagan 181, Watertown 189, University School of Milwaukee 193, Lake Country Lutheran 253, Kenosha St. Joseph 326, Brown Deer 372, Cristo Rey Jesuit 424
