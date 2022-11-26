WALES - Junior guard Ellie Demet scored a game-high 23 points in a losing cause, as Watertown's girls basketball team fell to New Berlin West 52-42 in the opening game of the Kettle Moraine tournament on Friday.

Demet scored 15 of her points in the second half for Watertown (2-1), which trailed 21-14 at halftime but rallied from a double digit deficit at one point to take a slim lead with six minutes left in regulation.

