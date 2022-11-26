WALES - Junior guard Ellie Demet scored a game-high 23 points in a losing cause, as Watertown's girls basketball team fell to New Berlin West 52-42 in the opening game of the Kettle Moraine tournament on Friday.
Demet scored 15 of her points in the second half for Watertown (2-1), which trailed 21-14 at halftime but rallied from a double digit deficit at one point to take a slim lead with six minutes left in regulation.
"She got going in the second half," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "She was able to get a lot of stuff in the lane and hit some pull ups. Drew Hinrichs hit a couple big shots and Abby Walsh got a lot of rebounds to help us be pretty competitive."
New Berlin West (2-0) retook the lead from there and put the game away behind 6-foot-3 senior center Meghan Schultz. The UW-Green Bay commit scored 11 of her 17 points in the second half including 3-of-4 shooting at the foul line.
"Schultz is a D1 post player," Stollberg said. "It was a team effort to limit her as much as we could. Some of that was free throws at the end when we were having to press. Realistically, we held her to more like 12 points. They hit some timely shots from her corner when we were doubling."
Demet's 15 points helped Watertown rally past Sauk Prairie in the home opener on Tuesday, when junior point guard Lily Oiler left with an injury. The Goslings lost another key contributor on Friday when sophomore forward Alyx Johnson left the game in the first half after being hit in the nose.
"We're a little dinged up," Stollberg said.
"We don't know how long Lily is going to be out, and now Alyx will be out for at least a little while. We clawed back from a double digit deficit and took the lead with six minutes to play, but we had a couple shots that didn't drop and they hit a couple big shots.
"After that, we had to foul and that pushed the final margin. This one could have gone either way. I thought we might pull another one out, but it wasn't meant to be."
Watertown takes on Germantown in the second game of the Kettle Moraine tournament today at 3 p.m.
