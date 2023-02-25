Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg has made several scouting trips to watch Cedarburg throughout the season.
The Goslings made sure those trips were worthwhile.
Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson scored 25 points and junior guard Ellie Demet added 14 to lead third-seeded Watertown to a 55-36 victory over sixth-seeded Port Washington in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday at WHS. The Goslings earned the right to face second-seeded host Cedarburg for the regional championship tonight with the win.
Watertown (17-8) established a double digit lead in the first half, with Johnson scoring 14 of her points. Both Johnson and junior guard Drew Hinrichs (nine points) hit a 3 in the first half to complement points in the lane by Johnson and Demet.
The Goslings maintained a 12-point lead to start the second half with sophomore guard Megan Doherty scoring five of her seven points in the opening minutes.
Port Washington managed to tighten things up with a seven-point run. Sophomore guard Hope Gilhooly's 3-pointer capped the run and made it a 39-34 game with 10 minutes left in regulation, but the Goslings closed the game by scoring 16 of the final 18 points.
Most of the scoring came at the foul line, where Watertown shot 23-of-36 for the night.
The Pirates had good size in the post with 6-foot-2 sophomore Lillian Merow and 6-foot freshman Norah Merow, and their efforts prevented Johnson from an even bigger scoring night. But Port Washington (10-15) struggled mightily from the floor, with the Goslings closing out on shooters and holding the Pirates to five triples for the game.
"Our defense carried us through," Stollberg said. "We only gave up 16 in the second half. If you give up under 40 points, you're going to win most of the time. That might be the most free throw attempts we've ever made. We did a good job getting it inside and forcing some foul trouble and that was part of our game plan. Early on, we were getting it inside and then we kicked outside for a couple outside shots, so that helped.
"We were concerned about 33 (Lilian Merow), because she's really talented and skilled with her size. Statistically, this is the most prolific 3-point shooting team we've played, so we really worked on getting out on shooters. For the most part, we made all of their attempts difficult. They still hit five of them, but we thought anything under seven would be good.
"Down the stretch, Ellie and AJ hit some big free throws. We kept getting stop after stop and they kept hitting free throws at the end and that got us through. We still had some shakiness with handling pressure and that's been an issue that's been there all season long. It was another grind it out and win type of game, and we'll take that. Now, we've got a tall order tomorrow."
WATERTOWN 55, PORT WASHINGTON 36
Port Washington 20 16 - 36
Watertown 31 24 - 55
Port Washington (fg ft-fta tp) - Schuenemann 1 4-5 6, Zirbes 1 0-0 3, Gilhooly 4 0-0 11, Sa. Miller 1 0-0 3, L. Merow 3 3-4 9, N. Merow 2 0-0 4 Totals 12 7-9 36
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) - Demet 3 8-11 14, Johnson 7 10-12 25, Doherty 3 1-1 7, Hinrichs 2 4-8 9, Maas 0 0-4 4 Totals 15 23-36 55
Three-point goals - PW (Zirbes, Gilhooly 3, Sa. Miller), W (Johnson, Hinrichs)
Total fouls - PW 18, W 9
Fouled out - PW (L. Merow)
