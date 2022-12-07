Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg wasn’t worried about style points, just the final result.
“We grinded it out,” Stollberg said after the Goslings defeated Baraboo 52-39 on Parents’ Night Tuesday at WHS. “Winning ugly is not something we are unfamiliar with. We’ll take it.”
Baraboo (1-4) led 20-17 at halftime behind 12 points from junior guard Caitlyn Frank. The Thunderbirds hit four 3-pointers in the first half.
Watertown (5-2) took control down the stretch. Junior guard Drew Hinrichs scored 10 of her 18 points in the second half. Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson poured in nine of her 15 points and junior guard Ellie Demet scored 10 of her 11 points after the break.
“We knew 15 (Frank) and 11 (Taylor Pfaff), they’ve been shooting the ball really well,” Stollberg said. “Every time they got a clean look in the first half, they hit it pretty much. Offensively, we just couldn’t get any rhythm early on. We were forcing up shots and not being patient.
“It was a cold shooting night, so we pounded the ball inside and found some matchups.
“Defensively, we got out on their shooters and were forcing them to do a lot off the dribble. Addi Maas must have had about 20 deflections and she got some transition points for us.
“We got the ball inside to Alyx and Drew and finally got some points that way and then we got a few stops defensively. Any time you hold an opponent under 40, you have a good chance.”
Watertown travels to face Waunakee on Friday at an early start time of 6 p.m.
JV, JV2 teams win: Watertown’s junior varsity won 38-10. Cassidy Peplinski had 13 points and Addy Skas added seven for the Goslings. The JV2 team won 41-25. Meredith Schaller had 17 points and Jessica Potsma added 11 to lead Watertown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.