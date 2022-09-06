WAUKESHA — Watertown’s girls and boys cross country teams each finished ninth at the Waukesha South Blackshirt Invitational held on Saturday at Minooka Park.
Alaena Tobin led Watertown’s girls, placing 37th in 23 minutes, 41 seconds. Mikalyah Fessler (43rd, 25:11), Marissa Bischoff (47th, 25:33), Sofia Olson (53rd, 26:34) and Julia Ostermann (57th, 26:45) also scored for the Goslings. Bischoff ran a season best time. Riley Runke (69th, 28:43) and Eva Wickboldt (76th, 29:53) also competed for Watertown.
“I think this course and meet gave us some valuable experience today,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “Early season meets teach us what we need to work on and up and down courses like Minooka park can stress that. One of the biggest things we need to work on is maintaining a consistent intensity regardless of the terrain.”
Drew Kaufmann placed 25th in a season best time of 19 minutes flat to lead Watertown’s boys. Jake Johnson (43rd, 19:45), Julian Byrne (51st, 20:17), Ben Gifford (63rd, 21:11) and Patrick Roberts (68th, 21:47) also scored for the Goslings. Gifford ran a season best time. Remy Kilps (74th, 21:59) and Jackson Huebner (78th, 22:40) also competed for Watertown.
“We had the same top seven as last week, but there were some differences in the order,” Wackett said. “There are also a lot of fast improvement happening behind that top seven. The progress we have made already teases how good I think we will be by another 3-4 meets. Some struggling will naturally occur at this stage of the season, but we are emphasizing long term development with our team as a whole and will be patient in that process.”
The Goslings race next at the Matt Hadler Invitational in Menomonee Falls at Rotary Park. The first race is at 9:45 starting with the JV girls.
Team scores — girls: Brookfield Central 40, Janesville Craig 65, Kettle Moraine 92, Port Washington 92, Brookfield Academy 136, Shoreland Lutheran 182, Waukesha South 198, Home School Eagles 215, Watertown 232, Burlington 233, Catholic Memorial 236, Salam 386
Team scores — boys: Hartford Union 32, Kettle Moraine 58, Janesville Craig 71, Brookfield Central 93, Port Washington 163, Brookfield Academy 193, Waukesha South 194, Shoreland Lutheran 232, Watertown 243, Home School Eagles 261, Burlington 316, Heritage Christian 325
