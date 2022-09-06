WAUKESHA — Watertown’s girls and boys cross country teams each finished ninth at the Waukesha South Blackshirt Invitational held on Saturday at Minooka Park.

Alaena Tobin led Watertown’s girls, placing 37th in 23 minutes, 41 seconds. Mikalyah Fessler (43rd, 25:11), Marissa Bischoff (47th, 25:33), Sofia Olson (53rd, 26:34) and Julia Ostermann (57th, 26:45) also scored for the Goslings. Bischoff ran a season best time. Riley Runke (69th, 28:43) and Eva Wickboldt (76th, 29:53) also competed for Watertown.

