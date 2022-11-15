Drew Hinrichs
Watertown junior guard Drew Hinrichs earned first team all-conference honors last season, when she averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Seven Goslings return this season from a squad which finished 18-8 a year ago.

 Kevin Wilson

Time to break out those deflection stat sheets. Watertown’s girls basketball season is here.

Head coach Matt Stollberg has a mix of veterans and newcomers ready to play disruptive defense again this season, which kicks off with a road game at Reedsburg on Thursday.

