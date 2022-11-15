Time to break out those deflection stat sheets. Watertown’s girls basketball season is here.
Head coach Matt Stollberg has a mix of veterans and newcomers ready to play disruptive defense again this season, which kicks off with a road game at Reedsburg on Thursday.
“Although our team is still relatively inexperienced, we return seven players from last year’s squad,” Stollberg said. “We will look to maintain our defensive consistency from a year where each opponent was held under 60 points. In addition, our team will be working to increase our offensive production through the wide range of skill sets in our group.”
Back to lead a Watertown team which finished 18-8 a season ago is junior guard Drew Hinrichs, who averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds a year ago to earn first team all-conference honors in the Badger East. With her 5-foot-11 frame, Hinrichs is equally comfortable shooting from 3-point range and attacking defenses in the lane.
“Our most consistent outside shooting last year came from Drew Hinrichs,” Stollberg said. “While opposing defenses will look to limit her touches, Drew has a wide range of skills and can score both inside and out.”
Junior point guard Lily Oiler received honorable mention last season, when she averaged 7.4 points and three assists per game. In addition to being a formidable press breaker while bringing the ball up, Oiler provides relentless defensive pressure.
“Lily Oiler will once again handle point guard duties and contribute scoring both with outside shooting and in the post,” Stollberg said. “Lily has a great basketball IQ and does whatever the team needs in each game.”
Junior guard Ellie Demet also earned honorable mention last season, when she averaged 10.6 points per game. Demet loves to attack the basket and if her shots are dropping, she can achieve double digit scoring in a hurry.
“Ellie Demet brings great athleticism to our team and can score in creative ways,” Stollberg said. “She has the ability to take over a game, and also can play multiple positions on defense.”
Returning in the post are senior forward Abby Walsh and sophomore forward Alyx Johnson.
“Abby Walsh and Alyx Johnson will be tasked with anchoring our defense, providing rebounding, and scoring in the post position,” Stollberg said. “Abby is a terrific jumper
and grabs rebounds over taller opponents. Alyx had a tremendous freshmen season and has continued to add to her skill set offensively. Alyx will not only protect the middle of our defense, she will be a tough matchup for opponents to stop offensively with her strength and ability to finish around the basket.”
Senior guard Cianna Boettcher, junior guard Lucie Hickey and sophomore forward Megan Doherty are also returning for the Goslings.
“Lucie Hickey will also contribute as a ball handler, and brings lightning fast speed on defense,” Stollberg said.
“Cianna Boettcher brings great speed and determination defensively. She is able to play the bottom of our defense—a physically demanding task. Perhaps our most versatile player is Megan Doherty. Megan can play every position on the floor, plays tough defense, and can score in the post.”
New varsity players this season include senior guard Olivia Gwidt-Forbeck, junior guard Liz Hafenstein and sophomore forward Addi Maas.
“Our players new to varsity will bring strong guard play and outside shooting,” Stollberg said.
“Olivia Gwidt-Forbeck is a fantastic outside shooter and can really light it up when she gets on a roll. Liz Hafenstein is a tough defensive player who makes great court decisions and continues to improve offensively. Addi Maas is an athletic guard who brings great outside shooting to our team. As she gains momentum as a varsity player, Addi also has the ability to impact the game defensively from a variety of positions.”
The Goslings drop down to Division 2 this season and have a tough schedule which should help them get battle tested for the playoffs.
“This year’s schedule will undoubtedly be our toughest test to date, with games against traditional powers Germantown, Pius XI, Bay Port, and our conference games with Beaver Dam, Waunakee, and DeForest,” Stollberg said.
“This year also sees our program enter Division 2 for the first time. During the WIAA Playoffs our sectional features Notre Dame Academy, Beaver Dam, Cedarburg, and many other quality teams. The players are highly motivated and working hard to put together another successful season.”
Key games
Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Classic
Friday, Nov. 25 vs. New Berlin West
Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Germantown
Watertown Holiday Shootout—December 27-29
Tuesday, Dec. 27 vs. Bay Port
Thursday, Dec. 29 vs. Pius XI
Badger Challenge—Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 and Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
Conference Championships—Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
