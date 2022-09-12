MENOMONEE FALLS — Watertown’s girls cross country team finished 11th while the boys took 13th at the Matt Hadler Invitational on Saturday.
Mikaylah Fessler’s season best time of 23 minutes, 3 seconds was good for 42nd place to lead the Gosling girls. Alaena Tobin was next (55th, 24:02). Marissa Bischoff ran a personal best 24:35 and took 62nd. Riley Runke was 64th in a personal best time of 25:13. Sofia Olson ran a season best time of 25:30 and took 67th. Julia Osterman finished 73rd in 26:32.
“Mikaylah had a significant time drop,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “Marissa continues to be way ahead of progress from last year at this time of the season. Riley rebounded nicely after last week.”
Drew Kaufmann led Watertown’s boys with a season best time of 18:27 to place 45th. Jake Johnson ran a personal best 18:35 and placed 51st.
“Jake and Drew worked very well with each other to stay in contact and respond to each other’s moves,” Wackett said.
Julian Byrne placed 65th in a personal best time of 19:16.
“Julian also continues to break new ground and is way ahead of last year’s progress,” Wackett said.
Ben Gifford place 87th in 20:58.
“Ben is just a race away from hitting his stride,” Wackett said.
Patrick Roberts (89th, 21:16) ran a new personal best. Remy Kilps (90th, 21:22) ran a season best.
“While we are chasing a lot of teams right now, we are optimistic about our improvement rate as an overall team,” Wackett said.
Watertown races at the Muskego Invite on Saturday at Lake Denoon Middle School. The first race is at 9 a.m. with the JV boys.
Team scores — girls: Slinger 27, Franklin 76, Waukesha West 78, Shorewood 128, Menomonee Falls 135, Hamilton 147, Grafton 198, Hartford 213, Greendale 240, West Bend East 261, Watertown 281
Team scores — boys: Hartford 67, Hamilton 78, Waukesha West 90, Cedarburg 108, Slinger 133, Franklin 153, Menomonee Falls 179, Madison Memorial 217, Greendale 200, Waukesha South 281, West Bend East 304, Grafton 310, Watertown 323
