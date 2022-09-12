MENOMONEE FALLS — Watertown’s girls cross country team finished 11th while the boys took 13th at the Matt Hadler Invitational on Saturday.

Mikaylah Fessler’s season best time of 23 minutes, 3 seconds was good for 42nd place to lead the Gosling girls. Alaena Tobin was next (55th, 24:02). Marissa Bischoff ran a personal best 24:35 and took 62nd. Riley Runke was 64th in a personal best time of 25:13. Sofia Olson ran a season best time of 25:30 and took 67th. Julia Osterman finished 73rd in 26:32.

