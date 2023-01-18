Mount Horeb won all four events for a convincing 135.95-124.80 victory over Watertown’s gymnastics team in a Badger Conference dual meet on Tuesday at WHS.

"We had a great last home meet of the season with lots of excitement and emotions,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "The girls are really starting to see where their deductions come from and are working on their form to add points to their score."

