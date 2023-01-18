Watertown junior Paige Petig placed second on the vault with her front handspring full for a career-best 8.6 during a conference dual meet against Mount Horeb on Tuesday at WHS. Mount Horeb won 135.95-124.80.
Denise Jacob
Watertown senior Kirsten Wiedmeyer performs a switchleap while competing on the floor exercise during a home meet against Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
Mount Horeb won all four events for a convincing 135.95-124.80 victory over Watertown’s gymnastics team in a Badger Conference dual meet on Tuesday at WHS.
"We had a great last home meet of the season with lots of excitement and emotions,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Kirchoff said. "The girls are really starting to see where their deductions come from and are working on their form to add points to their score."
The Goslings began on the vault, where they were outscored 34.15-32.50. Junior Paige Petig placed second (8.60). Seniors Aveline Jacob (sixth, 8.25), Mikayla Dehnert (eighth, 7.95), Kirsten Wiedmeyer (ninth, 7.70) and Kenzi Strohbusch (tenth, 7.65) also competed.
"Paige got her second highest career vault score of 8.6 tonight with her handspring full,” Kirchoff said. "Mikayla Dehnert got her highest varsity vault score with a 7.95 on her handspring full. Aveline, Kirsten and Kenzi have all been working hard on their twisting vaults.”
Watertown was outscored on the uneven bars, 32.55-29.50.
Petig won the uneven bars with an 8.45. Seniors Aveline Jacob (7.70), Kirsten Wiedmeyer (7.10) Mikayla Dehnert (6.25) finished seventh through ninth, respectively.
"Paige had a full bar set and with her release move and her giants which is only the second time she threw this routine this year,” Kirchoff said. "Aveline got her personal best score of a 7.7 and she had a really nice half turn on the low bar. Kirsten got her personal best varsity score of 7.1 tonight and really pulled through on varsity.”
Mount Horeb outscored Watertown on the balance beam, 34.70-31.00.
Jacob placed fifth on the beam with an 8.35, followed by Wiedmeyer (sixth, 8.25), Dehnert (seventh, 7.60), Petig (ninth, 6.80) and Claire Engle (tenth, 6.50).
"Round 3 on beam as exciting with all three seniors Dehnert, Jacob, and Wiedmeyer all had stuck beam routines tonight,” Kirchoff said. "Aveline got her personal best beam score.”
Watertown scored 31.80 on the floor exercise. Mount Horeb scored 34.55.
Jacob placed third with an 8.55. Petig was seventh with an 8.0. Dehnert was eighth with a 7.70. Strohbusch was ninth with a 7.55. Wiedmeyer was tenth with a 6.65.
"We had a lot of seniors step it up tonight on floor at their last home meet ever,” Kirchoff said. "We are working on our connections and consistency throughout all of our skills.”
Jacob got her personal best all around score of 32.85, which was good for third place. Petig was fourth with a 31.85. Wiedmeyer was fifth with a 29.70. Dehnert was sixth (29.50).
Watertown travels to Jefferson this Thursday for a nonconference dual.
JV wins: Watertown’s JV won 120.20-90.60. Emily Bardenwerper won the all-around competition with a 23.40 score including personal best scores of 4.9 on bars and 6.2 on floor. Olesya Kazina was second in all around scoring with a 22.50. Sophia Page was third with a 16.60. Engle got her personal best score of vault with a 7.0 and floor with a 6.8.
