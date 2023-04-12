Watertown’s boys tennis team kicked off the season with a 6-1 victory over Sauk Prairie at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts on Tuesday.

“This was a great team win to start off the season,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “This is a fun group of guys that love the game and really want to improve. We have a lot of new faces in the varsity lineup, and the thing we need the most is experience. This was the first varsity match for eight of these guys and I was really proud of how they responded. They have been showing improvement every day and I’m excited to see where we can go.”

Load comments