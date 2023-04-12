Watertown’s boys tennis team kicked off the season with a 6-1 victory over Sauk Prairie at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts on Tuesday.
“This was a great team win to start off the season,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “This is a fun group of guys that love the game and really want to improve. We have a lot of new faces in the varsity lineup, and the thing we need the most is experience. This was the first varsity match for eight of these guys and I was really proud of how they responded. They have been showing improvement every day and I’m excited to see where we can go.”
Jameson Stocks won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, as did James Walker at No. 3 singles. The doubles teams of Kieran McCarthy and Gavin Schlender, Simon Steffanus and Wyatt Steffanus and Logan Huebner and Ryan Olszewski all won in straight sets.
“We were led by the top of our lineup today,” Dobbins said. “Those spots are anchored by our two returning varsity players. Jameson and Gavin teamed up at #3 doubles last season and have moved to the top this season.
“Jameson has improved so much in a year and has the shots to be a solid singles player. He thinks on the court and does a good job of evaluating his opponents. What he needs the most is match experience and this was a good way to start.
“Gavin is a natural doubles player and he is embracing the challenge of playing at the top. I have been really impressed with his leadership. Pairing him up with Kieran is a good fit for both of them. Kieran is a freshman but has a lot of confidence and is fearless on the court. They showed a lot of toughness in a really close match. It was a memorable win for them.”
