MILTON — A painful season ended in painful fashion on Friday.
Watertown’s football program closed out its first winless campaign since 2000 with a 34-0 loss to Milton in the Badger Large finale for both teams.
Milton (3-6, 3-4 in conference) scored five first half touchdowns, mixing run and pass to make the most out of 265 yards of total offense.
Senior quarterback Aidan Schoen completed 11 of 17 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Running backs Xander Wuetrich and Quinn Williams each ran for a score for the Red Hawks, who finished with 130 yards on the ground.
Watertown (0-9, 0-7) was limited to 62 yards on the ground and 162 through the air. Sophomore back-up quarterback Cameron Kratz completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards with one interception. Junior receiver Landon Fendt had 29 yards rushing and 41 yards receiving.
The Goslings lost one fumble in their own territory on a muffed exchange from center. The Red Hawks quickly turned the short field into points.
"We made too many mistakes to beat a pretty solid football team,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They were physical and they executed really well. They were able to capitalize on some of our mistakes.
"Offensively, we had a ton of new guys out there with very little varsity experience, but I felt like they did a lot of good things. Drive after drive, we made a mistake to shoot ourselves in the foot and couldn’t maintain any consistency. We could never hit a really big play. That’s something we've always been able to hang our hats on with the offense we run.
"Defensively, we got them in some third and longs and fourth and shorts, but we just couldn’t get off the field. They were physical and matched us at different positions. Their quarterback did a good job of buying time and hitting some crossers.”
“We are disappointed with the way things went in the first half. We felt we could stay closer. At halftime, we just had to regroup. We talked about finishing the year strong and sending out our seniors the right way. Anyone who understand what our team has gone through with the lack of seniors we have and the injuries we had … we faced a ton of challenges. The kids continued to push the entire year.
“It’s not easy coming back week after week when you are not winning football games. It was hard, but the kids had a good attitude, and we had fun coaching them. We have a strong team coming back, so there’s a lot of optimism.
"The six seniors we had there tonight put a ton of time into our program. After your last game, it’s emotional to know the end has finally come. I hope they remember the memories they had on and off the field, in the weight room, in the locker room, on the field, on the bus rides, just those memories with your teammates. We'll certainly miss them.
"Nothing good comes without going through some adversity. We’ll bust our butt and try to get back on top of this really challenging conference next season."
MILTON 34, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Milton 7 27 0 0 — 34
First Quarter
M — Wuetrich 5 run (Schoen kick)
Second Quarter
M — Williams 7 run (Schoen kick)
M — Bladl 18 pass from Schoen (kick failed)
M — Jones 25 pass from Schoen (Schoen kick)
M — Bastian 3 pass from Schoen (Schoen kick)
Team statistics — First downs, W 11, M 11. By rush: W 5, M 5. By pass: W 5, M 5. By penalty: W 1, M 1. Total offense: W 224, M 265. Rushing: W 30-62, M 34-130. Passing: W 145, M 135. Fumbles-lost: W 1-1, M 0-0. Penalties: W 7-55, M 7-55
Individual statistics — Rushing: W, Fendt 4-29, M Jones 16-72. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — W Kranz 13-27-1. Davis Cashin 1-5-0. M, Schoen 11-17-1. Receiving: W Haumschild 4-58, Fendt 5-41. M Jones 2-46, Bladl 3-39
