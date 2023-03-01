Ethan Johnson was one of the few players on Watertown’s boys basketball team with varsity experience coming into the season.
He’s seen the team make a lot of progress in three months.
“Learning curve, but we got a lot better,” Johnson said. “We’re good to go now. We’ve been working hard in practice and games. We’ve really bonded and that’s helped us come around and that’s what has helped us as a team to win.”
Johnson scored 16 points in his final home game as a Gosling, as eighth-seeded Watertown defeated ninth-seeded Milwaukee Vincent 80-64 in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (5-20) led 34-22 at halftime, with sophomore guard Brett Schwefel scoring 11 of his team-high 18 points in the first half. Vincent (11-12) cut it to 41-35 with just over 14 minutes left in regulation, but the Goslings quickly pushed the lead back to double figures and kept it there to advance to Friday’s regional final against top-seeded Nicolet.
Sophomore guard Calvin Hurtgen poured in 12 of his 18 points in the second half and Johnson added 13 of his 16 down the stretch as the Goslings played under control.
Watertown won at Vincent 64-57 one month ago. The Goslings were well prepared for the rematch.
“We got to know their pressure and how they wanted to play against us,” Schwefel said. “They really wanted to get up the sideline and make us play faster. This time, we just slowed them down and played at our pace. They don’t like to play defense very long. That’s what we struggled with the last time. We took too many quick shots most possessions.”
Schwefel thinks the young group playing alongside Johnson has come a long way.
“At the beginning of the season, we struggled with getting an extra pass in and just general team communication,” Schwefel said. “Now at the end of the season, the sophomores we have together have been playing a lot together, and we have more chemistry. We’re getting a lot better passes and more open shots because of it.”
Vincent had three players finish in double figures, but the Vikings could not stop the Goslings inside or outside. Watertown also got to the foul line and hit 19-of-30 attempts.
“They got in the paint a lot more than we would have wanted, and they shot the ball better than we expected,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “Credit to them, but I thought we did a pretty good job of controlling tempo and taking care of the ball for the most part. It was a little hairy at times, but we stuck to the game plan pretty well.”
Hayes has been gratified to see this young but hungry group stick with it through some turbulent stretches.
“There could have been a lot of points where guys could have quit and said, ‘I don’t want to do this,’” Hayes said. “All 15 of these guys have been there every night, every practice, hanging in there, buying in Its very rewarding to get a home game and win a tournament game and keep playing.”
The student section boldly chanted, “We want Nicolet” in the closing moments. They’ll get their wish soon enough.
“We’re ready,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a challenge on Friday. We’ve just got to come out and play hard.”
WATERTOWN 80, MILWAUKEE VINCENT 64
Milw. Vincent 25 39 — 64
Watertown 34 46 — 80
Milw. Vincent (fg ft-fta tp) — Nash 3 0-0 8, Adams, Jr. 4 2-3 13, Spivey 4 0-0 11, Miller 5 2-5 13, Moore 0 1-4 1, Williams 1 0-0 2, Bowling-Kidd 3 2-4 8, Fowler 2 0-0 5, Bishop 1 0-3 2, Walton 0 1-2 1 Totals 23 8-24 64
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Schwefel 5 5-7 18, Kranz 1 1-2 3, J. Hurtgen 3 1-4 8, Kamrath 2 5-5 10, Cal. Hurtgen 7 2-3 18, Schmidt 3 1-4 7, Johnson 6 4-5 16 Totals 27 19-30 80
Three-point goals — M (Nash 2, Adams, Jr. 3, Spivey 3, Miller, Fowler), W
Total fouls — M 22, W 16
Fouled out — M (Adams, Jr.)
