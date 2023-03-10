Watertown’s boys bowling team won the state championship this past weekend. The back row from left are Ralph Haumschild, Remy Kilps, Travis Prochaska, Jameson Stocks and Keenan Eckert. The front row from left are Caleb Parent, Carson Foltz, Coaches John Foltz and Bruce Martin.
On Sunday at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Wausau, the Watertown High School Bowling Club boys team captured the Division I State Championship.
Seniors Carson Foltz, Ralph Haumschild, Caleb Parent, and Travis Prochaska led the way, with junior Jameson Stocks, sophomore Remy Kilps, and freshman Keenan Eckert filling valuable frames throughout the tournament.
Fresh off their eighth consecutive District 6 crown, the team headed to Wausau with high hopes for a strong showing at state. They began the quest for their first-ever state championship with a 15 game quarter-finals qualifying block on Saturday morning.
Their 2811 total put them in second place, three pins behind front-runner Sheboygan South/Random Lake, with eight D-1 teams yet to bowl in the last qualifying block. Oak Creek scored 2855 in that final block, supplanting Sheboygan/Random Lake as the number one seed, leaving them and the other top five teams—fifth seed SPASH, fourth seed D.C. Everest, third seed Watertown — to vie for a berth in the finals through a stepladder semi-final elimination round on Saturday night.
D.C. Everest ousted SPASH 358-325 in the first two-game semi-final match, advancing to take on Watertown.
As they often had throughout the season, Watertown got off to a slow start before digging their heels in to win the first game of the match 198-190. Everest came back with a 210-202 victory in game 2 that tied the match at 400 apiece and necessitated a ninth and tenth frame roll-off.
Ralph Haumschild spared in Watertown’s 9th frame, but Oak Creek struck in their ninth to take a slight early lead. Carson Foltz’s strike in the 10th kept Watertown’s hopes alive. Everest pressed the issue, however, with a strike in their tenth for a double and a 10 pin cushion.
Foltz kept the pressure on with another strike in Watertown’s first fill frame, but Everest could still have shut the door on the Goslings. A strike in their 11th would have given them 50 with one shot yet to come, while Watertown’s highest possible score was 50.
Everest’s anchor bowler threw a good shot but, fortunately for Watertown, left a 10-pin that cut their max score to 49. Foltz rolled a 3rd strike, and Watertown came away with the exciting extra-frames win 50-49.
With momentum on their side, Watertown defeated Sheboygan South/Random Lake 182-180 in game 1 of the next match. After a long day of highly competitive bowling, both teams seemed to run out gas a bit in the second game of the night’s last match. Watertown prevailed in the low-scoring affair 160-137, winning the match by a final score of 342-317 to advance to the finals match.
The first game of Sunday’s two-game finals went according to Watertown’s familiar script.
They fell behind Oak Creek early, trailing 73-106 in the fifth frame, but came roaring back with strikes in the 7th-11th, a five-bagger that gave them a 209-197 win.
Leading by 12 pins and riding the momentum of their late-game rally, Kilps, Prochaska, and Parent began the 2nd game with strikes in frames 1, 2, and 3. Haumschild and Foltz spared in the fourth and fifth frames before Kilps, Prochaska, and Parent all struck again in frames 6-8 for another three-bagger that gave Haumschild a chance to seal the win with a mark of any kind in the 9th. He spared, and Watertown won the game 231-192 for a 440-389 match win and the state championship.
