Watertown bowling champions
Watertown’s boys bowling team won the state championship this past weekend. The back row from left are Ralph Haumschild, Remy Kilps, Travis Prochaska, Jameson Stocks and Keenan Eckert. The front row from left are Caleb Parent, Carson Foltz, Coaches John Foltz and Bruce Martin.

 Contributed

On Sunday at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Wausau, the Watertown High School Bowling Club boys team captured the Division I State Championship.

Seniors Carson Foltz, Ralph Haumschild, Caleb Parent, and Travis Prochaska led the way, with junior Jameson Stocks, sophomore Remy Kilps, and freshman Keenan Eckert filling valuable frames throughout the tournament.

