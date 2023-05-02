BROOKFIELD — Watertown’s boys track and field team placed sixth while the girls finished ninth at the Lancer Invitational on Friday.
“We made many improvements up and down our lineup with another 43 personal records or season bests,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “We look forward to being at our best as the calendar turns to May.”
Sprinters and hurdlers led the Gosling boys.
Junior Zach Scher placed third in the 100 meter dash in 11.32 seconds.
“Zach struggled a little bit with his start in the 100 meters, but still ran his second fastest time ever,” Mertens said. “With improvements in his start over the next few weeks, he can run even faster times.”
Junior Nicholas Grover took second in the 200 in 22.95.
“Nick is really coming into his own in the 200 meters, breaking 23 seconds for the first time to finish second,” Mertens said. “He started aggressively, making up the stagger on everyone except the winner before the end of the turn. He is really running well.”
Senior Ben Gifford placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.39 and third in the 300 hurdles in 42.39. Sophomore Slade Bohlman was third in the 110 high hurdles in 16.80.
“In many meets, Ben runs ahead of other hurdlers in the 110 meter hurdles,” Mertens said. “It was a great race between Ben and Ian Caravella from Brookfield East as they were next to each other for nearly the entire race. It was a good learning experience for Ben to run next to another hurdler and work on focusing on his race. Ben also ran a PR in the 300 meter hurdles.”
Sophomore Slade Bohlman was third in the 110 high hurdles in 16.80.
“Slade continues to be very solid in the 110 meter hurdles,” Mertens said. “He creates a good 1-2 punch with Ben in the 110 meter hurdles.”
Watertown’s girls were led by a pair of top three finishers.
Senior Mikaylah Fessler took second in the 100 hurdles in 17.45.
“Mikaylah is hurdling at PR levels right now,” Mertens said. “It is fun to see her attack the hurdles.”
Sophomore Megan Doherty placed third in the shot put (34-7 3/4).
“Megan placed third in shot put and threw a PR of 113-9 in discus,” Mertens said. “She continues to work on developing the consistency that will give her even further throws.”
Team scores — girls: Homestead 157.50, Madison Memorial 121, Oak Creek 80.50, Brookfield East 79, Brookfield Central 69, Milwaukee Lutheran 58, Sussex Hamilton 55, Mukwanago 51, Watertown 29
Team scores — boys: Madison Memorial 143, Brookfield East 136, Sussex Hamilton 115, Oak Creek 80.50, Brookfield Central 72, Watertown 55.50, Homestead 45, Milwaukee Lutheran 23, Mukwanago 21
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.