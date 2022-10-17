Drew Kaufmann
Buy Now

Watertown’s Drew Kaufmann finished 11th in the boys race and earned second team all-conference honors at the Badger East Conference cross country meet in Madison on Saturday.

 Contributed

MADISON—Watertown’s boys cross country team finished sixth while the girls took eighth at the Badger East Conference cross country meet on Saturday.

Drew Kaufmann placed ninth in the boys race in 18 minutes, 4 seconds to lead Watertown.

Load comments