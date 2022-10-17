MADISON—Watertown’s boys cross country team finished sixth while the girls took eighth at the Badger East Conference cross country meet on Saturday.
Drew Kaufmann placed ninth in the boys race in 18 minutes, 4 seconds to lead Watertown.
MADISON—Watertown’s boys cross country team finished sixth while the girls took eighth at the Badger East Conference cross country meet on Saturday.
Drew Kaufmann placed ninth in the boys race in 18 minutes, 4 seconds to lead Watertown.
He earned second team all conference honors.
“Drew was in about 12-13th place at a little past the mile and actually moved up in the second half of the race, Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “He ran with a strong determination to get all—conference honors. Drew was 24th in this race last year.”
Next in for Watertown was Julian Byrne (21st, 19:06).
“Julian also moved up several places throughout the race and in my opinion, ran his best cross country race ever,” Wackett said. “He did not run in the varsity race last year as a freshman and has improved to such a great degree this season.”
Finishing third for Watertown was Jake Johnson (23rd, 19:15).
“Jake also moved up a great deal from his place of last year,” Wackett said. “He was 49th in this race a year ago and he has been determined to hang tough and the results speak for themselves.
Following Johnson in was Patrick Roberts (37th, 20:32).
“Patrick handled himself well for a freshman in his first conference meet,” Wackett said. “He competes well and does not seem intimidated.”
Rounding out the team scoring was Remy Kilps (41, 20:52).
“Remy had his best race of the season and is finding himself at the right time,” Wackett said. “He also ran the JV race at conference last year and competed well in the varsity race this year.”
Marlon Muniz (43rd, 20:54), Jackson Huebner (53rd, 21:53) and Kaiden Wagner (29th in the JV race in 21:52) also competed for Watertown.
“I believe Marlon also just race his best cross country race ever,” Wackett said. “The consistency in his efforts is outstanding. Jackson did his best to stay in contact with his teammates, but I think being ill later in the week leading up to the race made things more difficult. He has a bright future ahead of him as a runner. Kaiden ran a personal best time in his last conference meet as a senior.”
Leading the Watertown girls was Mikaylah Fessler (31st, 23:15).
“Mikaylah did a great job of holding down her position in the race throughout,” Wackett said. “This course tested our ability.”
Finishing second for the Goslings was Sofia Olson (39th, 23:28).
“Sofia improved her position in this race by 22 places compared to last year,” Wackett said.
Alaena Tobin (40th, 23:39), Riley Runke (51st, 24:40) and Marissa Bischoff (52nd, 25:01) rounded out the team scoring. Julia Ostermann (54th, 25:52), Kylie Tripp (57th, 26:27) and Eva Wickboldt (59th) also competed for Watertown.
“As I said a few weeks ago, I feel our team has made great progress and certainly has made up ground on some teams that earlier in the season where the scoring gap was much greater,” Wackett said. “The times today do not reflect the performances by all the meet athletes. The course had four notable uphill grades with some windy conditions.”
The Goslings travel to the Slinger Sectional at Heritage Trails County Park on Saturday. The first race begins at 11 a.m. with the girls and the boys run at 11:45 a.m.
Team scores—boys: DeForest 32, Stoughton 87, Fort Atkinson 96, Waunakee 98, Monona Grove 113, Watertown 131, Milton 188, Beaver Dam 227
Team scores—girls: Waunakee 34, DeForest 65, Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 121, Stoughton 122, Fort Atkinson 132, Watertown 213, Milton 259
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.