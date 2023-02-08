Watertown sophomore guard Cameron Kranz draws a crowd and some contact during first half action against Waunakee on Tuesday at WHS. Kranz went 4-of-4 at the foul line for the Goslings in their 67-55 loss.
Won-loss record aside, Watertown’s boys basketball team has clearly shown improvement over the course of the season.
The coaching staff was still figuring out the rotation when the inexperienced Goslings lost to Badger East leader Waunakee 79-39 on the road in late December.
Several weeks later, Watertown successfully stayed in Waunakee’s zip code, hanging around in a much more respectable 67-55 defeat on Tuesday at WHS.
Devin Johnson led three players in double figrures with 18 points for Waunakee (15-4, 10-0 in conference), including four 3-pointers. Eli Selk also hit four triples and added 13 points. Jake Bova scored 16.
Watertown (2-18, 0-11) was led by sophomore guard Brett Schwefel with 20 points, senior forward Ethan Johnson with nine and sophomore guard Calvin Hurtgen with seven. Junior guard Reece Kamrath added five points and also had some good drive and kick assists on the night.
“This was a very gritty effort,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “We missed 14 shots around the rim in the first half. We had some clean looks in the second half too that didn’t go. We need to get better communicating on the defensive end, but I was proud of the effort we gave tonight.”
Watertown travels to face Monona Grove on Tuesday.
JV, JV2 teams lose: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 75-47. Carsten Hurtgen scored 16 points and Aiden Miller added nine for the Goslings. The JV2 team lost 61-40. Chance Kortendick led Watertown with 14 points. Hayden Doede added 12.
