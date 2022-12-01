Fourteen out of 15 players scored for Watertown’s boys basketball team in a 60-40 non conference win over Milwaukee Bay View in the home opener on Thursday.
Sophomore guard Jake Hurtgen led the Goslings with 11 points, including in the first half. Senior forward Ethan Johnson scored seven of his nine points in the first half. Sophomores guard Brett Schwefel and Carsten Hurtgen each added six points.
Bay View played an aggressive, up tempo style with plenty of full court pressure, but Watertown’s ability to mass substitute gave everyone valuable minutes while keeping players fresh.
Jake Hurtgen and Carsten Hurtgen each hit two 3s in the game and the Goslings did a better job getting to the free throw line than they did in their previous two games, finishing 15-of-29 at the stripe.
“Very happy for the guys to get that first one,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “They came back and had a great practice after Tuesday’s letdown. I was super proud of the way they supported each other the whole night. There’s still lots to clean up, but extremely happy with the effort.”
Watertown (1-2) hosts Bradley Tech on Monday.
JV wins, JV2 falls: Watertown’s JV team beat Bay View 50-39. Eliot Roethle scored 13 points to lead the Goslings while Jackson Huebner and Gavin Stivarius each added seven. Watertown’s JV2 team lost 61-37. Maximos Olivos led Watertown with 14 points.
WATERTOWN 60, BAY VIEW 40
Bay View 23 17—40
Watertown 29 31—60
Bay View (fg ft-fta tp)—Cross 1 0-0 3, Turner 2 0-1 4, Williams 1 1-4 3, M. Wilson 0 1-2 1, S. Wilson 1 0-0 3, Tillman 4 5-6 13, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Stewart 0 1-2 1, Washington 0 0-3 0, Lewis 1 3-5 5, Hughes 1 2-2 5 Totals 12 13-25 40
