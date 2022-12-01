Fourteen out of 15 players scored for Watertown’s boys basketball team in a 60-40 non conference win over Milwaukee Bay View in the home opener on Thursday.

Sophomore guard Jake Hurtgen led the Goslings with 11 points, including in the first half. Senior forward Ethan Johnson scored seven of his nine points in the first half. Sophomores guard Brett Schwefel and Carsten Hurtgen each added six points.

