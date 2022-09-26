DELAFIELD — Watertown’s boys finished 12th in the Large Division and 21st overall at the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays on Saturday at Naga-Waukee Park.

Sophomore Drew Kaufmann (17 minutes, 53 seconds), junior Jacob Johnson (18:27), sophomore Julian Byrne (18:45), senior Benjamin Gifford (19:51) and Patrick Robert (20:06) contributed to the team time of 95:04. Sophomore Jackson Huebner (20:55) was the team’s sixth runner.

