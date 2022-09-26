DELAFIELD — Watertown’s boys finished 12th in the Large Division and 21st overall at the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays on Saturday at Naga-Waukee Park.
Sophomore Drew Kaufmann (17 minutes, 53 seconds), junior Jacob Johnson (18:27), sophomore Julian Byrne (18:45), senior Benjamin Gifford (19:51) and Patrick Robert (20:06) contributed to the team time of 95:04. Sophomore Jackson Huebner (20:55) was the team’s sixth runner.
Gifford ran a season best. The other top four runners on the team ran personal best times.
"Our top three boys all raced very well in the 1-4 boys varsity race and held their own in a very deep field," Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. "They have shown a lot of maturity as racers the past few weeks."
Watertown’s girls finished 12th in the Large Division and 18th overall. Juniors Alaena Tobin (season best 21:43) and Sofia Olson (personal best 23:27), senior Mikaylah Fessler (23:37), sophomore Marissa Bischoff (24:49) and freshman Riley Runke (24:51) contributed to the team time. Junior Julia Osterman (season best 25:15) was the sixth runner for the Goslings.
"Alaena is looking much stronger the last two weeks," Wackett said. "Sofia looked like she was on a mission very early on in the race and raced very competitively."
"Our teams are starting to get past some teams that earlier in the season were beating us. I really like the feeling I get from this group. We are clearly moving in the right direction as a whole in our development."
Watertown next competes at the Shorewood Invitational on Friday, Oct. 7. The first race starts at 4 p.m. Varsity and JV runners are combined at this meet.
Large School Boys (combined times): Mukwonago 84:37, Waukesha West 85:54, Sussex Hamilton 86:15, Hartford 87:50, Kettle Moraine 88:06, West Bend West 88:30, Waukesha North 89:53, Brookfield Central 90:31, Sun Prairie West 90:52, Franklin 90:53, West Allis Hale 92:19, Watertown 95:04, Milwaukee King 95:20, Ronald Reagan 95:26, Burlington 100:53
Large School Girls: Waukesha West 103:13, Mukwanago 104:32, Franklin 105:00, Oregon 107:19, Sun Prairie West 107:54, Kettle Moraine 108:44, Sussex Hamilton 109:27, West Bend West 109:53, West Bend West 109:53, Hartford 112:32, Milwaukee King 115:59, Watertown 118:28, Burlington 120:59
