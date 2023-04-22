Watertown junior Zachary Scher (left) won the boys 100 meter dash by three-hundredths of a second over Janesville Craig junior Levi Booker in 11.47 at the Watertown Outdoor Invitational on Friday. The Gosling boys finished fourth out of eight teams.
Watertown’s boys track and field team placed fourth while the girls took sixth at the Watertown Outdoor Invitational on Friday.
The Gosling boys scored 103 points and won three events.
Junior Zachary Scher won the 100 meter dash by three-hundredths of a second over Janesville Craig junior Levi Booker in 11.47. Senior Ben Gifford won the 110 high hurdles in 15.65 and the 300 hurdles in 44.40.
Junior Nicholas Grover took second in the 200 in 23.60. Sophomore Slade Bohlman placed third in the 110 high hurdles in 17.36 and also took third in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches). Junior Noah Gilbertsen finished second in the pole vault (12-0).
The 400 relay team of Scher, Grover, freshman Garett Harris and sophomore Jer’Von Anderson placed second in 45.22. The 800 relay team of Grover, Scher, Gifford and Harris took third in 1:36.28.
Watertown’s girls scored 68 points.
Sophomore Megan Doherty won the shot put with a throw of 36-5. Doherty also took third in the discus (97-7).
Senior Mikaylah Fessler placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.68. Sophomore Addi Maas was third in the long jump (15-1).
Team scores — boys; Neenah 177, Janesville Craig 124, Waunakee 111, Watertown 103, Baraboo 70, Sun Prairie West 66, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 40, Brown Deer 1
Team scores — girls: Waunakee 179, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 105.5, Baraboo 104, Janesville Craig 86, Watertown 68, Brown Deer 24
