Watertown’s boys basketball team slipped to 1-3 on the season with a 65-56 loss to Bradley Tech on Monday at WHS.
The Goslings fell behind 9-0 to start the game, but rallied to lead 31-27 at the break.
Carsten Hurtgen’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds gave Watertown a four-point lead at halftime, and the Goslings extended the lead to 38-30 with just over 13 minutes left in regulation. Bradley Tech responded with a 15-6 run to take a 45-44 lead with 10 minutes remaining and gradually pulled away from there.
Senior forward Ethan Johnson scored 15 points to lead Watertown. Caleb Winkelman scored seven of his nine points in the first half. Jacob Hurtgen and Carsten Hurtgen each added six points. Eliot Roethle added six.
“We haven't been in a close game either way this year, so we have some areas to clean up with execution on both ends,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “I thought the guys battled very hard and really took a step forward even though we lost. We just need to get everyone on the same page consistently, which can be hard when you're playing this many guys. I'm looking forward to seeing how they come back tomorrow.”
Watertown travels to face Waukesha North tonight.
JV wins, JV2 falls: Watertown’s junior varsity won 62-54. Malik Mitchell led the Goslings with 16 points while Xavier Martinez added 14 and Eliot Roethle added 13. Watertown’s JV2 team lost 45-31. Maximos Olivos scored 10 points to lead the Goslings.
BRADLEY TECH 65, WATERTOWN 56
Bradley Tech 27 38 — 65
Watertown 31 25 — 56
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — J. Hurtgen 3 0-3 7, Cal. Hurtgen 1 2-2 5, Zietlow 1 0-0 2, Car. Hurtgen 3 0-0 7, Roethle 3 0-0 6, Winkelman 4 0-0 9 Schauer 1 0-0 3, Fredrick 1 0-0 2, Johnson 7 1-1 15 Totals 24 3-6 56
Three-point goals — W (J. Hurtgen, Cal. Hurtgen, Car. Hurtgen, Winkelman, Schauer)
Total fouls — W 19
