Caleb Winkelman
Watertown senior guard Caleb Winkelman scored nine points for the Goslings in a 65-56 loss to Bradley Tech on Monday at WHS.

 Kevin Wilson

Watertown’s boys basketball team slipped to 1-3 on the season with a 65-56 loss to Bradley Tech on Monday at WHS.

The Goslings fell behind 9-0 to start the game, but rallied to lead 31-27 at the break.

