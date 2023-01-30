Goslings top Vincent, pick up second win

MILWAUKEE — Sophomore guard Brett Schwefel led four players in double figures with 16 points as Watertown’s boys basketball team beat Milwaukee Vincent 64-57 on Saturday night.

Watertown (2-16) led 30-25 at halftime, with Schwefel scored nine of his points while sophomore guard Jacob Hurtgen poured in 10 of his 13 points.

