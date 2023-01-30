Watertown boys earn road win over Vincent Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 30, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILWAUKEE — Sophomore guard Brett Schwefel led four players in double figures with 16 points as Watertown’s boys basketball team beat Milwaukee Vincent 64-57 on Saturday night.Watertown (2-16) led 30-25 at halftime, with Schwefel scored nine of his points while sophomore guard Jacob Hurtgen poured in 10 of his 13 points.Sophomore guard Calvin Hurtgen scored all 10 of his points in the second half, and the Goslings made 11-of-14 free throws in the final 18 minutes to earn their second win of the season.Senior forward Ethan Johnson scored 12 points in the victory.“Gritty win,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “I am so happy for all of these guys. They battled in a tough environment and made free throws down the stretch to close it out.”Derreon Bowling-Kidd scored 15 points to lead Milwaukee Vincent (6-9).Watertown hosts Stoughton on Friday.WATERTOWN 64, VINCENT 57Watertown 30 34 — 64Vincent 25 32 — 57Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Schwefel 6 3-4 16, J. Hurtgen 3 5-6 13, Cal. Hurtgen 3 2-2 10, Fredrick 2 1-2 6, Johnson 5 2-2 12, Kamrath 1 0-0 3, Roethle 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 2 Totals 22 13-16 64Vincent (fg ft-fta tp) — Adams 2 3-4 8, Moore 4 4-6 12, Bowling-Kidd 5 5-7 15, Fowler 2 0-0 5, Walton 3 2-3 8, Miller 2 1-1 5, Bishop 0 2-4 2 Totals 18 17-25 57Three-point goals — W (Schwefel, J. Hurtgen 2, Cal. Hurtgen 2, Fredrick, Kamrath), V (Adams, Moore, Fowler)Total fouls — W 15, V 15Fouled out — V (Adams) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
