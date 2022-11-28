BEAVER DAM—Watertown’s boys basketball game against Hartford was initially scheduled to be a scrimmage, but went in the books as an official game.
Either way, it still had the feel of an open tryout for the Goslings.
Hartford built up double digit leads in each half and weathered respectable rallies from Watertown to earn a 63-54 victory at the Slam at the Dam tournament at Beaver Dam High School on Saturday.
Senior forward Bryce Duhr led seven Hartford players who scored with a game-high 25 points. The Orioles made seven 3-pointers and had success in transition in the victory.
Junior forward Hudson Fredrick led Watertown with 15 points while junior guards Reece Kamrath and Carsten Hurtgen each added 11.
Fredrick and Hurtgen sparked the Goslings to rally from a 25-14 deficit midway through the first half with a 13-2 game-tying run. Fredrick scored underneath and added two free throws. Hurtgen hit a jumper and his 3 from the left wing knotted it at 27-27 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.
The Orioles scored four of the final five points of the half to lead 31-27 at the break, then opened the second half on a 17-2 run.
Watertown drew as close as 60-54 on a three-point play with 3:12 left in regulation, but the Goslings would not get any closer.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of youth on the floor and not a lot of varsity experience,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “We know the learning curve is pretty big. We did have some nice runs and I thought our kids really scrapped hard and fought hard. We’ve got some things to clean up. Turnovers, especially in that first half hurt us, because they all led to points on the other end. Turnovers were a big one and we missed a lot of easy ones, too.”
Fredrick was aggressive and showed good toughness to help off-set the extra attention Hartford was putting on senior forward Ethan Johnson, who finished with six points for Watertown.
“I thought he was pretty solid,” Hayes said of Fredrick. “That’s kind of what we want him to do is catch on the 3-point line and take a look for EJ. I thought Hartford did a real nice job doubling down on him and limiting his touches. When he did catch it, they did a nice job running a second guy at it, which had us a little bit confused. I thought Hudson did a good job looking for himself.”
Sophomore guard Brett Schwefel added six points for Watertown.
“With that second group that gets in, if they can kind of switch up tempo for us, if they are hitting shots, it’s a different game,” Hayes said. “We hit some shots, but I thought they did a good job switching our perimeter stops. We’ve got to start learning to attack with the dribble a little bit more to set guys up so we can get better looks.”
Watertown plays at Reedsurg on Tuesday, then hosts Milwaukee Bay View in the home opener on Thursday.
Watertown 28 26—54
Hartford 31 32—63
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp)—Schwefel 3 0-0 6, Kamrath 4 1-2 11, Car. Hurtgen 4 0-0 11, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Winkelman 1 2-2 4, Fredrick 4 6-7 15, Johnson 2 2-3 6 Totals 19 11-14 54
Hartford (fg ft-fta tp)—Richter 3 0-0 7, Hermann 4 1-5 11, Isselmannn 2 2-4 7, Duhr 9 5-5 25, Carlson 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 2 1-3 6 Totals 23 9-17 63
Three-point goals—W (Kamrath 2, Car. Hurtgen 3, Fredrick), H (Richter, Hermann 2, Isselmann, Duhr 2, Hernandez)
Total fouls—W 18, H 18
