The Watertown High School Bowling Club boys team laid claim to its eighth straight District 6 championship on Sunday at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson.
The Goslings needed to win one of two matches in the season’s final meet to retain the district crown, and they wasted no time in doing so. In their first match, against the Lomira Girls, they averaged 208 and lost just one game en route to an 8-1 win that sealed the championship.
Junior Jameson Stocks stayed hot, filling 14 of 14 frames for his third consecutive perfect match. Seniors Carson Foltz, Ralph Haumschild, Travis Prochaska, Caleb Parent and underclassmen Joe Sell, Remy Kilps, and Keenan Eckert combined their efforts with Stocks’s to fill 86.6 percent of the team’s frames, slightly higher than their district-leading 82.6 percentage for the season.
With the championship in hand, the team’s intensity waned somewhat in the second match, a position round contest versus a talented Lomira Boys team. Watertown’s fill rate dropped to 81 percent, and they averaged 18 pins a game less than in their first match. Had their pin-carry been better, they might still have won the match, but poor carry, combined with some untimely misses, resulted in an inconsequential 4-5 loss.
The team will be the District 6 Division I representative in the WISBC State Tournament, March 3-5 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Wausau, where they hope to close their ’22-’23 campaign with a strong bid for the State title. In addition to the Team Event, Travis Prochaska, Carson Foltz, Caleb Parent, and Remy Kilps have all qualified by virtue of their fill percents to participate in the State Singles Event.
Although the Watertown/Lakeside Lutheran Girls co-op team did not earn a berth in the State Tournament this year, Watertown’s Abbi Oldenhoff did win the girls’ President’s award for having the highest fill percent of all female bowlers in the district at 81.22 percent. Her district best fill percent qualifies Oldenhoff for singles at the state tournament.
