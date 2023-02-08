Gosling bowlers win another district title

The Watertown High School Bowling Club boys team laid claim to its eighth straight District 6 championship on Sunday at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson.

The Goslings needed to win one of two matches in the season’s final meet to retain the district crown, and they wasted no time in doing so. In their first match, against the Lomira Girls, they averaged 208 and lost just one game en route to an 8-1 win that sealed the championship.

