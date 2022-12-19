At the midway point of the season, the Watertown High School Bowling Club Boys varsity team finds itself on familiar ground.

At 7—1 in match play, The Goslings are tied for the District 6 lead with the Beaver Dam Boys. Beaver Dam handed Watertown its only defeat earlier this season. Oconomowoc and the Lomira Boys are close behind the two frontrunners at 6—2.

