At the midway point of the season, the Watertown High School Bowling Club Boys varsity team finds itself on familiar ground.
At 7—1 in match play, The Goslings are tied for the District 6 lead with the Beaver Dam Boys. Beaver Dam handed Watertown its only defeat earlier this season. Oconomowoc and the Lomira Boys are close behind the two frontrunners at 6—2.
The Watertown boys lead the district in most statistical categories: team average (194), fill percentage (79.8), number of strikes (364), and strike percentage (50.5).
As might be expected, given the team’s position atop the standings and its statistical dominance, several team members rank among the district’s best. Senior Travis Prochaska (84.6), sophomore Remy Kilps (84.1), senior Caleb Parent (83.1%), and senior Carson Foltz (83) are fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, in fill percentage, and only Gabe Staude of Fort Atkinson strikes at a higher rate (63.8) than does Foltz (61.1).
Due to a lack of numbers, the Watertown girls, as they have the previous two years, are again co-oping with girls from another school, this season with Lakeside Lutheran.
While their 163 team average leads all district girls teams, they currently reside in second place, with a 4—4 record, one win behind the 5—3 Beaver Dam girls.
Like their male counterparts, the Watertown girls rank highly in the district’s individual stats—all three are in the top 10 in fill percentage—Abbi Oldenhoff is
No. 1 at 84.5 percent, Abi Bartz is fourth at 72 percent, and Megyn Prochaska holds the tenth spot at 62 percent.
Oldenhoff also leads the district in number of strikes (65) and strike percentage (47.7).
District competition is on hold over the holidays, but both teams return to action on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Watertown Bowl 18. The boys resume their quest for an eighth straight district championship with matches against Horicon and the Lakeside Lutheran Boys, and the girls hope to improve their chances to repeat as champs with match wins over the Beaver Dam Boys and the Beaver Dam Girls.
