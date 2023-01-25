The Watertown boys and girls high school club bowlers resumed District 6 competition last Sunday at Watertown Bowl 18. Both teams bowled two best-of-nine-game matches, the boys versus Horicon and the Lakeside Lutheran Boys, and the girls (co-oping with the Lakeside girls) against the Beaver Dam Boys and the Beaver Dam Girls.

In their first match, the Watertown Boys blanked the young, co-ed Horicon team 9-0, averaging 211 in the process. The team had just nine opens in that match. Remy Kilps filled all 14 of his frames, and Caleb Parent and Ralph Haumschild were nearly perfect, opening only once each.

