The Watertown boys and girls high school club bowlers resumed District 6 competition last Sunday at Watertown Bowl 18. Both teams bowled two best-of-nine-game matches, the boys versus Horicon and the Lakeside Lutheran Boys, and the girls (co-oping with the Lakeside girls) against the Beaver Dam Boys and the Beaver Dam Girls.
In their first match, the Watertown Boys blanked the young, co-ed Horicon team 9-0, averaging 211 in the process. The team had just nine opens in that match. Remy Kilps filled all 14 of his frames, and Caleb Parent and Ralph Haumschild were nearly perfect, opening only once each.
Against a feisty, rapidly improving Lakeside Lutheran Boys team that averaged 206 for the 2nd match, Watertown’s boys stepped it up a notch themselves, averaging 222 on their way to a 7-2 match win. In that match, the team as whole filled 82 of 90 frames (91 percent), and two bowlers filled 100 percent of their frames: Travis Prochaska (17/17, w/10 strikes) and Carson Foltz (14/14, w/11 strikes). Kilps and Parent stayed hot as well, each having just one open in their 14 and 15 frames respectively.
Sunday’s 2-0 outing improved the Watertown Boys’ season record to 9-1, keeping them one win ahead of the Beaver Dam Boys as they pursue their eighth straight district championship and a berth in this year’s WIHS Bowl Club State Tournament.
The girls team, however, had more difficulty, losing first to the Beaver Dam Boys 1-8, then to the Beaver Dam Girls 3-6. The losses drop them to 4-6 in the district competition, three wins behind the Beaver Dam girls. Abbi Oldenhoff filled 77 percent of her frames (28/36) to maintain her hold on the top fill percentage among the District 6 girls.
The teams’ next meet is Sunday at Tower Lanes in Beaver Dam. The boys will vie with Fort Atkinson and Mayville; the girls will match up against the Lomira Boys and Oakfield.
