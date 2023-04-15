Watertown continued its torrid hitting and took advantage of four errors in a 10-4 win over Oregon in a nonconference baseball game on Friday at Washington Park.

Shortstop Caleb Hinkes had two hits and three RBIs for Watertown (4-2). Second baseman Jayden Ninmann had two hits and two RBIs. Cal Hurtgen and Landon Fendt also had two hits each.

