Watertown pitcher Jake Hurtgen throws out a base runner at first during third inning action against Oregon on Friday at Washington Park. Hurtgen worked four innings and earned the decision in Watertown's 10-4 victory.
Watertown first baseman Ethan Johnson slaps a single to right field during the second inning against Oregon on Friday at Washington Park. The Goslings had 11 hits in their 10-4 victory over the Panthers.
Watertown shortstop Caleb Hinkes smothers a ground ball on the infield during a baseball game against Oregon on Friday at Washington Park. Hinkes had two hits and three RBIs for the Goslings in a 10-4 victory.
Watertown continued its torrid hitting and took advantage of four errors in a 10-4 win over Oregon in a nonconference baseball game on Friday at Washington Park.
Shortstop Caleb Hinkes had two hits and three RBIs for Watertown (4-2). Second baseman Jayden Ninmann had two hits and two RBIs. Cal Hurtgen and Landon Fendt also had two hits each.
The Goslings also drew four walks and scored five unearned runs as Oregon struggled defensively.
Starting pitcher Jake Hurtgen went four innings and earned the decision, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks over four innings. Owin Walsh threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking none.
“I thought the kids did a nice job of scoring consistently throughout the game and putting pressure on them,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "I Thought Owin Walsh was fantastic in relief and has a great composure about him.”
