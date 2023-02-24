MADISON — Waterloo junior Trevor Firari finally got to wrestle at the Kohl Center, and he finally won a match at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
Firari (41-6) answered the bell in a Division 3 first round match at 160 pounds on Thursday, pinning Shiocton senior Dylan Herb (22-5) in 3 minutes, 36 seconds.
The wrestlers were scoreless after one period. Firari won the toss, chose down and scored a quick escape. From there, he caught Herb with a throw and scored the fall.
“The game plan was try to be aggressive, get a takedown in the first period, feel the guy out first and stay in good position,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “We know Shiocton is good at throws, so we wanted to stay in good position.
“He got choice and went down, and did a nice job getting away. Then he got his arms in a spot where we could make a nice little toss, then threw him to his back and pinned him.”
The win guarantees Firari at least two more matches. He takes on Aquinas senior Calvin Hargrove (36-7) in a quarterfinal today.
Two years ago, Firari qualified for state and finished 0-2 in a subdued location at Wausau West High School, where the Division 3 meet was held due to the pandemic.
“Trevor did a nice job being aggressive,” Schuster said “That spark we’ve been missing as of late was there tonight. He just needed to get that monkey off back, build some confidence and get ready to go tomorrow.”
Firari was the only area wrestler to win a match on opening day. Two other area wrestlers remain alive in boys competition.
Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling (37-9) received a first round bye at 170. He faces Prairie du Chien senior Brogan Brewer (44-9) in today’s quarterfinals. Brewer advanced with a 7-0 decision over Clinton senior DJ Vernon on Thursday.
Watertown junior Ryan Bergman (42-14) lost a 16-6 major decision to Pewaukee sophomore Caleb Cady (25-3) in the opening round at 152. Bergman was eliminated when Cady later lost 3-1 in SV-1 to Stevens Point senior T,.J. Schierl.
"Ryan ran into a pretty tough quarter bracket," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "He’s been amazing all season but several things had to align perfectly just to get here. Although that happened at Sectionals, it was not in the cards tonight. Ryan gave it his best effort. He built memories, improved his skills, calloused himself to a rather imposing venue, and will grow as a result. Next year, he will have 'been there and done that' which will give him the edge over others who have not."
Watertown sophomore Owen Sjoberg (44-7) lost by fall to De Pere senior Brennan Kincaide (36-6) at 4 minutes, 55 seconds in a first round match at 195. Kincaid went on to pin Muskego senior Zach Current at 1:07 of the quarterfinals. Sjoberg enters the consolation bracket as a result and will face Current (43-15) in an elimination match today.
"Owen fell victim to the first-time jitters," Logan said. "Owen observed, 'I honestly don’t remember anything about the match other than I was hearing people in the stands. I always remember my matches clearly and I never hear the crowd.'
"This one, however, was a fog. I totally understand that. I recall the feeling I had during my first match at the state tournament (in ancient times). I was wrestling the venue rather than wrestling my opponent and it resulted in me getting my backside kicked. His coaches have taken turns encouraging him to shake it off and come back starting tomorrow.
"With the monkey off his back, it isn’t a new experience anymore. Coach Steve Best commented, 'Owen was doing things he has never done in the 50 matches he has wrestled previously this year. Before the match I told him to work his ties and get on legs and he seemed to do anything but that. The Kohl Center got in his head and he didn’t look anything like himself. He’ll be fine if he just puts it behind him.'”
Sjoberg will have the chance to do just that tomorrow during session two, which starts at 10 a.m. This will be the second time the Sjoberg and Current have met this season. Sjoberg came out on top 6-1 against Current in the consolation rounds at the Oshkosh tournament.
Waterloo freshman Avery Skalitzky (37-9) lost a 15-0 technical fall at the 4:07 mark to Westby sophomore Jayden Geier (42-12) in his first round match at 106.
“The biggest thing for Avery was trying to get to state,” Schuster said. “Once you get to state, everyone is a very good wrestler. The Westby kid has been wrestling 113 and 120 and came down just for the tournament series. He was a little bit bigger and stronger. We weren’t able to get the things we wanted.
“He should take this as a learning opportunity. It’s amazing to see a kid who hasn’t been wrestling since third grade make it to the Kohl Center. That’s unheard of. It shows how hard he works and how goal-oriented he was. He strives to the best no matter how he does.”
Hustisford sophomore Joe Beavers lost a 6-1 decision to Kewaukee senior Matt Wery (36-15) in a 145-pound first round match. Beavers finished the season 41-7.
Luther Prep senior Chuy Medina lost a 13-8 decision to Darlinton/Black Hawk sophomore Ross Crist (39-9) in a 195-pound first round match. Crist pinned Medina with seconds to go in the sectional final last week. Medina ends the season with a 40-4 record.
"Chuy can walk off the mat proud of the effort that he gave tonight," Luther Prep wrestling coach Ben Ewings said. "He was aggressive from the first whistle and was able to work his offense much more efficiently than last week. It was clear to us as coaches that he was not intimidated by the bright lights of the Kohl Center.
"He's had an outstanding career and paved the way for many younger Phoenix wrestlers to follow in his footsteps. You could not ask for a better leader or young man than Chuy. I am just so proud of him."
Several area athletes competed in the first ever girls state wrestling tournament to be held at the Kohl Center.
Watertown sophomore Mya Grosenick lost her first round match at 100 pounds to De Pere sophomore Brooke Corrigan by fall at 2:29. Grosenick earned a trip to the consolation bracket when Corrgian pinned Bonduel freshman Kaitlyn Kroening at 1:30 of the quarterfinals. Grosenick faces Kroening in an elimination match today.
"Mya ran into the returning state champion in round 1," Logan said. "That is expectedly an imposing task, but usually (tonight included) means that one can follow her into another round. Tomorrow, Mya will face a 9-6 freshman from Bonduel at 10 a.m. for a chance to continue her hunt for a medal."
Watertown sophomore Alison Busler was pinned by Hortonville freshman MacKenzie Schiedermayer at 4:42 in her first round match at 145. Busler finishes the season at 20-13.
"Alison, too, gave us a great effort," Logan said. "Her opponent was the No. 6 seed in the bracket, so she was coming at it from an underdog position, but I felt she did a great initial job of sprawling when attacked but was not able to sustain that to prevent giving up points.
"Again, when she applies the lessons learned in the off-season, this will only make her stronger and better. One and done is always tough to take, but it is certainly a valuable stepping stone for next year that she qualified for the tournament in the first place. She is certainly not happy with the results, but she has a great attitude and will use this to her future advantage."
Hustisford freshman Adalyn Raue lost her first round match to Independence/Gilman junior Gracie Rombalski at 3:31. Raue finishes the season at 4-3.
Waterloo freshman Michaela Lewellin lost her first round match at 152 to Oregon sophomore Teagan Simpson at 1:07. Lewellin finishes the season at 4-5.
“Being a freshman, it’s awesome to get this opportunity at the Kohl Center,” Schuster said.
“At the end of the match, she was kicking herself. She wished she could have wrestled a little better. It’s tough being a girl in a full room with a bunch of boys and not getting many matches with girls. She worked super hard. Hopefully, same as Avery, we’ll take this and get better for next year.”
At 165, Jefferson junior Rebecca Wolfe was pinned by Viroqua junior Madi Zube at 2:36 and Johnson Creek senior Abigail Moreno was pinned by Sun Prairie junior Sophia Bassino at :28 in first round matches.
Moreno (3-2) faces Green Bay West/Southwest senior Deziree Mixon in a consolation bracket match today. Wolfe ends the season at 13-11.
