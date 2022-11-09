Senior setter and outside hitter Sophia Schneider was voted Capitol South Player of the Year in all-conference volleyball voting held recently.
Schneider led the team in kills with 529 and a kill percentage of 41 percent. The Lander University commit also led in aces with 48, was second on the team in both assists (263) and blocks (41), and was third in digs with 222.
Junior setter Brenna Huebner and junior libber Bri Lauersdorf were named to the second team. Junior middle Tess Blundell and junior outside hitter Allie Fitzgerald received honorable mention.
Huebner led the team in assists with 388. She also finished second in kills with 166, third in aces with 33, fourth in digs with 168, and fourth in serves received with 104.
Lauersdorf led the Pirates in digs with 575. Lauersdorf also led in serves received with 546. She also put up 66 assists and served 24 aces.
Blundell led the team in blocks this season with 52 and added 58 kills. She also served 17 aces.
Fitzgerald finished third on the team in kills with 94. She also had 15 blocks, 43 digs, and 80 serves received.
Waterloo won the Capitol South Conference at 10-0, followed by New Glarus at 8-2, Marshall at 6-4, Wisconsin Heights at 4-6, Belleville at 2-8 and Cambridge at 0-10.
