Waterloo's Rick Ugorji receives honorable mention in Capitol South boys basketball voting Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waterloo senior forward Rick Ugorji received honorable mention in Capitol South all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.Ugorji led the Pirates in scoring average with 9.7 points per game.Belleville won the Capitol South with a record of 10-0, followed by New Glarus at 8-2, Marshall at 6-4, Cambridge at 4-6 and Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights at 1-9.CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCEPLAYER OF THE YEARSenior AC Strok, New GlarusFIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCENew Glarus AC Strok SeniorBelleville DeMarcus Conner SeniorCambridge Matt Buckman SophomoreMarshall Kenyon Miggins SophomoreBelleville Kaden DeSmet SeniorSECOND TEAMBelleville Jack Erickson JuniorWis Heights Jacob Brabender SeniorMarshall Peyton Kleinheinz SeniorBelleville Andrew Ace SeniorNew Glarus Max Parman SeniorHONORABLE MENTIONNew Glarus Ethan Friedrich SeniorBelleville Nathan Meier SeniorWaterloo Rick Ugorji SeniorCambridge Nick Buckman SeniorWis Heights Cayden Kennedy SeniorCambridge Drew Holzhueter SophomoreWis Heights Derek Adler Senior Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-16
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.