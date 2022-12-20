WATERLOO—Trevor Firari and Avery Skalitzky went undefeated to lead Waterloo’s wrestlers to a second place finish at their dual tournament on Friday.
Top-seeded Waukesha West won the tournament. Sun Prairie East/West, Waterloo and Delavan-Darien finished in a three-way tie for second.
“We wrestled very well,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “Going into the tournament, we seeded it and got the five seed. We were a little banged up. Dakota Sturgill was not able to wrestle, so we were not coming in at full strength, but our kids wrestled super tough. They kept battling even though one of our better wrestlers was out.”
The Pirates opened up with fourth-seeded Middleton and knocked off the Cardinals 47-36.
Skalitzky (106), Ryan Sturgill (138), Jacob Soter (160), Ben Ugorji (170) and Firari (182) won by fall. Alan Lopez (120) earned an 18-2 technical fall.
“It’s great when you knock off someone who was maybe better (on paper),” Schuster said.
“Some of our young wrestlers stepped up, and the guys we lean on got their job done. The dual was won by kids who don’t have as much experience, but went in with a sense of urgency to win the dual.
“Alan getting the tech fall at the end of the dual was great. Avery has been a great spark plug all season. He’s still rocking his undefeated streak (at 16-0).”
The Pirates took on Waukesha West next and lost 57-24. Skalitzky, Lopez and Soter earned pins.
“Waukesha West was the No. 1 seed and they definitely showed that,” Schuster said. “They have a lot of kids who are very talented and are used to battling some of the tougher teams in the state. Soter and Avery got big wins there.”
In the third round, the Pirates beat North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 48-24. Owen Koele (126), David Cefalu (132), Sturgill and Soter scored pins. Firari (170) and Ian Spoke (195) earned decisions.
Next, Waterloo knocked off third-seeded Delavan-Darien 42-32.
Ryan Fugate (145), Firari (170), Skalitzky, Lopez and Sturgill recorded pins.
“That was our best match of the night, and our biggest upset as well,” Schuster said. “They lost a few good kids to graduation. It was back and forth. We would get a pin, they would get a pin.
The dual came down to the last match at 138. The Comets bumped up their 132-pounder, Christopher Karbash, to face Sturgill. Karbash is ranked second in the state in Division 2, and was tasked with either pinning or scoring a technical fall to help his team rally from a 36-32 deficit to pull out the team victory.
Karbash ran takedowns on Sturgill and racked up a 17-6 lead, but Sturgill caught him and pinned him in the third period.
“Ryan muscled him over and stuck him with 30 seconds left,” Schuster said.
“It was a very electric dual and that helped seal a win. That’s why you coach the matches. You never give up.
“Ryan stuck in there and finally got a move in and was able to stick him. I call Ryan our spark plug. It’s not his first time doing it, either. He did that against Sugar River last year. He was down four and hit a headlock and that won us a conference title.”
The Pirates closed out the night against second-ranked Sun Prairie East/West and lost 48-36. Soter (14-2), Firari (17-1) and Sturgill (12-6) each won by fall.
“We had our opportunities to win against Sun Prairie,” Schuster said. “We were still living on cloud nine about the Delavan-Darien match.”
Waterloo hosts Markesan in its only solo dual of the season on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Pirates compete in the On The Water tournament at UW-Oshkosh on Dec. 29-30.
Waterloo 47, Middleton 36
106—Avery Skalitzky (Waterloo) over Tavish Frank (Middleton) Fall 0:39
113—Brady Ebert (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120—Alan Lopez (Waterloo) over Joe Cristoforo (Middleton) TF 18-2
126—Owen Koele (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132—Reese Miller (Middleton) over Cassandra Valle (Waterloo) Fall 0:57
138—Ryan Sturgill (Waterloo) over Aiden Dowd (Middleton) Fall 1:20
145—Finn Grauwels (Middleton) over Ryan Fugate (Waterloo) Fall 1:06
152—Camden Baker (Middleton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160—Jacob Soter (Waterloo) over Eli Quesada (Middleton) Fall 1:47
170—Ben Ugorji (Waterloo) over Mason Thomas (Middleton) Fall 1:26
182—Trevor Firari (Waterloo) over Karston Crute (Middleton) Fall 1:33
195—Bryce Falk (Middleton) over Andy Carrillo (Waterloo) Fall 0:56
220—Bruce Ortiz (Middleton) over Ian Spoke (Waterloo) Fall 2:35
285—Braden Dzwonkowski (Middleton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Waukesha West 57, Waterloo 24
106—Avery Skalitzky (Waterloo) over DJ Leatherwood (Waukesha West) Fall 4:36
113—Bryan Rivera (Waukesha West) over Brady Ebert (Waterloo) Maj 16-6
120—Alan Lopez (Waterloo) over Elliott Mulloy (Waukesha West) Fall 0:40
126—Trevor Moss (Waukesha West) over Owen Koele (Waterloo) Fall 3:33
132—Alex Ounkham (Waukesha West) over Cassandra Valle (Waterloo) Inj 0:50
138—Isaiah Guerrero (Waukesha West) over Ryan Sturgill (Waterloo) TF 17-1
145—Xavier Guerrero (Waukesha West) over Ryan Fugate (Waterloo) Fall 3:11
152—Xander Kuokkanen (Waukesha West) over Michaela Lewellin (Waterloo) Fall 0:13
160—Jacob Soter (Waterloo) over Jaxon Lawrence (Waukesha West) Fall 2:00
170—Dominic Williams (Waukesha West) over Ben Ugorji (Waterloo) Fall 2:35
182—Trevor Firari (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195—Brady Grisar (Waukesha West) over Andy Carrillo (Waterloo) Fall 1:18
220—Mason Black (Waukesha West) over Ian Spoke (Waterloo) Fall 0:33
285—Gunnar Hanson (Waukesha West) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Waterloo 48, N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp. 24
138—Jannes Wiebracht (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145—Ryan Sturgill (Waterloo) over Owen Rohlfs (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) Fall 2:38
152—Zach Lueck (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160—Jacob Soter (Waterloo) over Ethan Sadoff (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) Fall 5:02
170—Trevor Firari (Waterloo) over Jackson Youwer (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) Dec 11-5
182—Christian Flores (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) over Derek Pochowski (Waterloo) Fall 1:07
195—Andy Carrillo (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220—Ian Spoke (Waterloo) over Jonah Plautz (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) Dec 8-6
285—Double Forfeit
106—Avery Skalitzky (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113—James Last (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) over Brady Ebert (Waterloo) Fall 0:30
120—Evan Kelnhofer (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) over Alan Lopez (Waterloo) Fall 3:27
126—Owen Koele (Waterloo) over Landon Hamer (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) Fall 1:20
132—David Cefalu (Waterloo) over Christian Gonzalez (N. Fond du Lac/St. Mary‘s Sp.) Fall 3:57
Waterloo 42, Delavan-Darien 32
145—Ryan Fugate (Waterloo) over Emanuel Valadez (Delavan-Darien) Fall 5:15
152—Jacob Dutton (Delavan-Darien) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160—Nathan Huff (Delavan-Darien) over Jacob Soter (Waterloo) Maj 13-1
170—Trevor Firari (Waterloo) over John Fusco (Delavan-Darien) Fall 1:08
182—Derek Pochowski (Waterloo) over Fernando Echeveria (Delavan-Darien) Fall 5:12
195—Brody Nichols (Delavan-Darien) over Andy Carrillo (Waterloo) Dec 9-3
220—Dylan Beighton (Delavan-Darien) over Ian Spoke (Waterloo) Dec 7-2
285—Kaden Lofy (Delavan-Darien) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106—Avery Skalitzky (Waterloo) over Kevin Vaughn (Delavan-Darien) Fall 1:43
113—Brady Ebert (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120—Alan Lopez (Waterloo) over Ryan Justus (Delavan-Darien) Fall 1:21
126—Jacob Huff (Delavan-Darien) over Owen Koele (Waterloo) Maj 10-1
132—Joe Ketterhagen (Delavan-Darien) over David Cefalu (Waterloo) Fall 1:26
138—Ryan Sturgill (Waterloo) over Christopher Karbash (Delavan-Darien) Fall 5:10
Sun Prairie East/West 48, Waterloo 36
152—Haroon Ahamed (Sun Prairie East/West) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160—Sophia Bassino (Sun Prairie East/West) over Ben Ugorji (Waterloo) Fall 2:45
170—Jacob Soter (Waterloo) over Meliek Henderson (Sun Prairie East/West) Fall 2:00
182—Trevor Firari (Waterloo) over Finley Albers (Sun Prairie East/West) Fall 0:55
195—Jaxon Johnson (Sun Prairie East/West) over Andy Carrillo (Waterloo) Fall 2:25
220—Isaiah Horan (Sun Prairie East/West) over Ian Spoke (Waterloo) Fall 0:54
285—Kamron Sarbacker (Sun Prairie East/West) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106—Avery Skalitzky (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113—Brady Ebert (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120—Bopa Quintana (Sun Prairie East/West) over Alan Lopez (Waterloo) Fall 0:19
126—Owen Koele (Waterloo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132—Parker Olson (Sun Prairie East/West) over David Cefalu (Waterloo) Fall 1:30
138—Ryan Sturgill (Waterloo) over Donnell Wilson (Sun Prairie East/West) Fall 1:01
145—Dylan Muehlenberg (Sun Prairie East/West) over Ryan Fugate (Waterloo) Fall 1:32
