COLUMBUS—Waterloo’s wrestlers swept three opponents in a triple dual hosted by Columbus on Tuesday.
The Pirates shut out Columbus 66-0. Brady Ebert (120 pounds), Owen Koele (126), Ryan Fugate (152) and Andy Carrillo (195) each won by fall.
Waterloo downed Deerfield 60-12. Avery Skalitzky (106), Ebert (113), Ryan Sturgill (138), Jacob Soter (160), Ian Spoke (195) and Carrillo (220) scored pins.
The Pirates defeated Randolph/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Rio 42-22.
Skalitzky (113), Koele (126), Ryan Sturgill (138), Soter (160), Trevor Firari (170) and Derek Pochowski (182) won by fall.
Waterloo takes on Luther Prep and Living Word Lutheran in a triple dual next Tuesday at LPS.
WATERLOO 66, COLUMBUS 0
106—Avery Skalitzky (W) received forfeit
113—Double Forfeit
120—Brady Ebert (W) pinned Ayden Goglio (C) at 3:56
126—Owen Koele (W) pinned Evelyn Schwoerer (C) at 2:32
132—David Cefalu (W) received forfeit
138—Ryan Sturgill (W) received forfeit
145—Dakota Sturgill (W) received forfeit
152—Ryan Fugate (W) pinned Alex Lewke (C) at 1:57
160—Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit
170—Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit
182—Ian Spoke (W) received forfeit
195—Andy Carrillo (W) pinned Preston Ermis (C) at 1:48
220—Double Forfeit
285—Double Forfeit
WATERLOO 60, DEERFIELD 12
106—Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Ruben Bach (D) at 5:15
113—Brady Ebert (W) pinned Gavin Alich (D) at 0:41
120—Owen Koele (W) received forfeit
126—Double Forfeit
132—Hayden Frazer (D) pinned David Cefalu (W) at 1:12
138—Ryan Sturgill (W) pinned Bryce Casteel (D) at 1:30
145—Dakota Sturgill (W) received forfeit
152—Joseph Treinen (D) pinned Ryan Fugate (W) at 1:11
160—Jacob Soter (W) pinned Hunter Milanowski (D) at 1:36
170—Ben Ugorji (W) received forfeit
182—Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit
195—Ian Spoke (W) pinned Eli Martin (D) at 2:24
220—Andy Carrillo (W) pinned Xavier Valdes (D) at 3:10
285—Double Forfeit
WATERLOO 42, RANDOLPH/CF/FALL RIVER/RIO 22
106—Double Forfeit
113—Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Khia Bearder (RCFFRR) at 2:22
120—Brady Ebert (W) received forfeit
126—Owen Koele (W) pinned Abram Stephen (RCFFRR) at 3:24
132—Alex Raymond (RCFFRR) major dec. David Cefalu (W) 13-4
138—Ryan Sturgill (W) pinned Calan Purvis (RCFFRR) at 1:30
145—Pierce Abegglen (RCFFRR) dec. Dakota Sturgill (W) 6-4
152—Owen Pigeon (RCFFRR) pinned Ryan Fugate (W) at 1:59
160—Logan Olmsted (RCFFRR) dec. Jacob Soter (W) 11-7
170—Trevor Firari (W) pinned Dayton Epps (RCFFRR) at 1:59
182—Derek Pochowski (W) pinned Jacob Yelk (RCFFRR) at 1:13
195—Joseph LaRoche (RCFFRR) pinned Ian Spoke (W) at 2:22
220—Andy Carrillo (W) received forfeit
285—Double Forfeit
