DEERFIELD — Ryan Sturgill’s third place finish at 132 pounds led Waterloo’s wrestlers to a fourth place finish at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday.
Despite the absence of Trevor Firari and Dakota Sturgill, Waterloo posted a competitive 445 score behind Ryan Sturgill’s third place effort and four Pirates placing fourth.
“We took fourth out of 19 teams, so I can’t complain,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “Nine of our ten wrestlers placed in the top six, even some of our younger kids with less experience or success stepped up.”
Sturgill (24-12) went 3-2 with two pins on the day.
“He’s been out a couple weeks with stitches from (Capitol South) meet,” Schuster said.
“He probably lost one match we shouldn’t have, but he’s getting back into the swing of things. He wrestled the Random Lake kid who won it tough. He put him to his back in the third period and almost caught him.”
Avery Skalitzky (106), Brady Ebert (113), Jacob Soter (152) and Andy Carillo (195) each qualified for the gold bracket and finished fourth.
Skalitzky (27-5) finished 2-3 with one decision, a 21-19 win Sudden Victory-1 over Jefferson’s Nick Lara. From there, Skalitzky lost twice by fall and once by technical fall against top flight opponents.
“Avery found some tough competition,” Schuster said. “He faced the No. 1 ranked guy in D3 who we’ll see a lot of in the coming weeks, and a couple D1 guys. It’s good for him to see higher competition. As a freshman, he needs that experience to grow.”
Ebert (16-17), Soter (31-12) and Carillo (17-17) also went 2-3 on the day.
“We had five kids in the gold pool, which means our kids are wrestling pretty well,” Schuster said. “Once we got there, we met our match.
“Soter had a tough day. There was solid competition at 152. He had a couple matches very tight we couldn’t squeak out, or could have taken second. If we
wrestle the other kids who took second and third ten times, it would be 50-50 who wins each time. It’s a good tune up for the postseason.
“Andy won both of his first two matches to make the gold pool. As a freshman at 195, he found some guys with more manpower than we had, but it was definitely an honor to get him in the top four.”
Owen Koele (120) and Ian Spoke (182) both placed fifth. Koele (17-16) went 4-1 with two pins and one decision. Spoke (18-18) went 4-1 with three pins and one decision.
Ryan Fugate (138) and Ben Ugorji (160) each took sixth. Fugate (11-19) went 3-2 with one pin. Ugorji (11-12) went 3-2 with three pins.
Derek Pochowski placed tenth at 170, finishing 3-2 with two pins.
“Overall, not being at full power, we were able to take fourth place at a well known tournament,” Schuster said. “We were in first place for the first three rounds. That’s exciting for our team. It was a great day for everybody including some of our kids who placed in the silver pool as well.”
Jefferson’s wrestlers placed sixth with 433 points.
Aiden DeBlare placed third at 120 to lead the Eagles. DeBlare (26-12) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision.
Payton Splittgerber (132) and Alex Unke (170) each placed fifth. Splittgerber (12-15) went 4-1 with four pins. Unke (7-3) went 4-1 with three pins and one major decision.
Isaac Schoenherr (145) and Nolan Burzlaff (152) each went 3-2 with three pins and placed sixth.
Bennett Lehman placed seventh at heavyweight. Though he lost three matches by fall, the freshman made it into third period in his second round match.
Nick Lara (106), Chase Wangsness (126) and Daniel Garcia (182) all finished eighth. Lara and Garcia each had one pin.
Colton Stanley won one major decision and placed ninth at 113. Ryan Haffelder had one pin and placed ninth at 138. Greyson Brusk earned one major decision at 160 and placed 11th. Cade Pagel had one pin and placed 12th at 220.
Owen Burling’s second place finish at 170 led Lake Mills to a tenth place team finish.
Burling (25-8) went 4-1 with three pins and one decision. His only loss came by technical fall to Random Lake’s Toren Vandenbush (40-4).
Eddy Eveland took third at 160. Eveland (20-14) went 3-2 with two pins and one major decision.
Heavyweight Esteban Moreno had one pin and placed sixth. Colton Spiegelhoff (145) and Thomas Cassady (220) each placed eighth. Spiegelhoff had one pin and Cassady earned one decision.
Maximos Kressner (126) had one pin and finished ninth. Mason Wollin took tenth at 138. Charlie Ripp (132) and Gibson Hale (182) both placed 11th. Ripp had one pin while Hale won twice by fall. Kevin Georgiles-Juul went 3-2 with two pins and took 13th at 152.
Team scores: Stoughton 489, Random Lake 470, Menasha 466, Waterloo 445, Poynette 436, Jefferson 433, De Soto 363, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 353, Monona Grove/McFarland 332, Lake Mills 326, Madison La Follette 297, Brodhead/Juda 287, Sun Prairie East/West 283, Deerfield 268, Kewaunee 259, Kenosha Christian Life 253, Parkview/Albany 238, Waukesha South 225, Bradley Tech 212
