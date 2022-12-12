HORICON - Waterloo's wrestlers finished 4-0 at the Horicon duals tournament on Saturday.
"We were supposed to have five duals, but one team backed out," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "Four matches with a lot of our younger kids may have been better, but it would have been nice for our experienced kids to have five matches. Still, being able to go 4-0 is a great morale booster for our kids."
In the closest matchup of the day, Waterloo pulled out a 39-36 win over Horicon. Jacob Soter began the dual with a 13-9 decision over Ethan Johnson. Soter went 4-0 on the day.
"That was his one tough match," Schuster said. "He had faced him before. He took the lead right away."
Trevor Firari (182) and Andy Carrillo (195) won by fall and a pair of forfeits extended Waterloo's lead to 27-6. Firari finished 4-0 and earned the Most Valuable Wrestler award.
"The Laconia kid ran away from him, because he wanted to medal," Schuster said. "That shows how good Trevor is. He's a guy I can wrestle at any weight and he will go out and get the job done. He doesn't waste any time doing it, either. All his pins were in under a minute."
Horicon reeled off 24 points over the next four matches with a forfeit and three pins to take a 30-27 lead. Waterloo prevailed thanks to pins by Ryan Sturgill (138) and Dakota Sturgill (145).
"Ryan finished 4-0 and was the only one to wrestle in all four duals," Schuster said. "He definitely had some competition at 138. He was our catalyst this weekend. He's someone I can depend on. If it's going to be a tight match, he'll give us his best effort.
"Horicon always has a solid squad and we had to squeak this one out at the end. Dakota sealed the deal with his pin at 145. We needed at least a major decision from him, and he was only up 5-0 entering the third period. He knew he needed to push the pace and he got the guy to his back to seal the win. It's great to see our twins doing something strong this year to start off."
The Pirates won two out of four matches wrestled in a 57-16 win over New Holstein. Ryan Sturgill earned a decision at 138 pounds while Ian Spoke won by fall at 220.
Waterloo won four out of seven matches wrestled in a 54-18 win over Laconia. Avery Skalitzky (106), Ryan Sturgill (138), Dakota Sturgill (152) and Soter (160) each won by fall.
"It's nice to see Avery find success," Schuster said. "This is his first time out for wrestling since third grade."
The Pirates won four of eight matches wrestled in a 45-21 win over Menomonee Falls. Cassandra Valle (132), Ryan Sturgill (138) and Firari (182) won by fall while Dakota Sturgill (145) won a 4-3 decision.
Waterloo travels to face Iowa-Grant and Ithaca/Weston tonight at Iowa-Grant High School.
"That will turn up the heat for us," Schuster said. "Those are two top ten ranked teams in Division 3. On Friday, we host our tournament and there will be a handful of Division 1 schools there, so that will be a tough tournament as well."
WATERLOO 39, HORICON 36
106 - Avery Skalitzky (W) received forfeit
113 - Bryce Twardokus (H) received forfeit
120 - Dominic Wenninger (H) pinned Brady Ebert (W) at 2:14
126 - Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (H) pinned Owen Koele (W) at 0:37
132 - Rocco Barzano (H) pinned Cassandra Valle (W) at 3:01
138 - Ryan Sturgill (W) pinned William Dawson (H) at 1:42
145 - Dakota Sturgill (W) pinned Ethan Strieff (H) at 5:08
152 - Alex Krumholz (H) pinned Ryan Fugate (W) at 0:30
*160 - Jacob Soter (W) dec. Ethan Johnson (H) 13-9
170 - Ethan Fraze (H) pinned Ben Ugorji (W) at 1:00
182 - Trevor Firari (W) pinned Ethan Bryant (H) at 0:46
195 - Andy Carrillo (W) pinned Brian Wagner (H) at 1:10
220 - Ian Spoke (W) received forfeit
285 - Double Forfeit
WATERLOO 57, NEW HOLSTEIN 16
106 - Avery Skalitzky (W) received forfeit
113 - Double Forfeit
120 - Brady Ebert (W) received forfeit
126 - Owen Koele (W) received forfeit
132 - Kaleb Lisowe (NH) pinned Cassandra Valle (W) at 0:28
138 - Ryan Sturgill (W) dec. Bailey Birschbach (NH) 7-2
145 - Dakota Sturgill (W) received forfeit
152 - Ryan Fugate (W) received forfeit
160 - Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit
170 - Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit
*182 - Mercedes Kohlman (NH) major dec. Derek Pochowski (W) 11-3
195 - Andy Carrillo (W) received forfeit
220 - Ian Spoke (W) pinned David Vang (NH) at 1:32
285 - Alex Bender (NH) received forfeit
WATERLOO 54, LACONIA 18
106 - Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Thane Glewen (L) at 1:41
113 - Alana Merrill (L) received forfeit
120 - Jacob Borski (L) pinned Brady Ebert (W) at 1:58
126 - Grahm Lemmenes (L) dec. Owen Koele (W) 6-4
132 - Cassandra Valle (W) received forfeit
138 - Ryan Sturgill (W) pinned Jacob Moeller (L) at 0:56
145 - Ryan Fugate (W) received forfeit
152 - Dakota Sturgill (W) pinned Adam Lyimo (L) at 1:53
160 - Jacob Soter (W) pinned Oliver Glewen (L) at 3:28
170 - Ben Ugorji (W) received forfeit
182 - Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit
195 - Ian Spoke (W) received forfeit
*220 - Noah Larson (L) dec. Andy Carrillo (W) 5-3
285 - Double Forfeit
WATERLOO 45, MENOMONEE FALLS 21
106 - Avery Skalitzky (W) received forfeit
113 - Double Forfeit
120 - Declan Reigstad (MF) pinned Brady Ebert (W) at 2:17
126 - Nathaniel Taylor (MF) pinned Owen Koele (W) 7-5
132 - Cassandra Valle (W) pinned Izabella Evitch (MF) at 1:01
138 - Ryan Sturgill (W) pinned Carsten Reese (MF) at 0:40
145 - Dakota Sturgill (W) dec. CJ Spence (MF) 4-3
152 - Tyler Wallinger (MF) pinned Ryan Fugate (W) at 0:53
160 - Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit
*170 - Ben Ugorji (W) received forfeit
182 - Trevor Firari (W) pinned Jordan Blackmon (MF) at 0:29
195 - Josh Francis (MF) pinned Ian Spoke (W) at 3:46
220 - Andy Carrillo (W) received forfeit
285 - Double Forfeit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.