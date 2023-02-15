Waterloo wrestlers fall to Random Lake in team sectional semifinal Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANDOM LAKE — Waterloo’s wrestlers lost to Random Lake 45-36 in a Division 3 team sectional semifinal on Tuesday.Random Lake won five of the six matches wrestled. Ryan Sturgill won by injury default after the first period at 138 for Waterloo’s lone victory on the mat.Cedar Grove-Belgium handled Marshall 58-21 in the other semifinal, then beat Random Lake 35-33 in the sectional final to advance to the team state tournament.Eight Pirates will compete at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday.RANDOM LAKE 45, WATERLOO 36106 - Avery Skalitzky (W) received forfeit113 - Chase Koepp (RL) pinned Brady Ebert (W) at 1:18120 - Dylan Brody (RL) pinned Owen Koele (W) at 3:25126 - Elijah McChain (RL) received forfeit132 - Jackson Averill (RL) pinned David Cefalu (W) at 3:11138 - Ryan Sturgill (W) over Seth Smallish (RL) Injury 2:00145 - Cole Keller (RL) major dec. Ryan Fugate (W) 14-0152 - Stone Pomeroy (RL) tech. fall Dakota Sturgill (W) 17-2160 - Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit170 - Ben Ugorji (W) received forfeit182 - Ian Spoke (W) received forfeit195 - Andy Carrillo (W) received forfeit*220 - Michael Upson (RL) received forfeit285 - Diego Brandt (RL) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-9
