LIVINGSTON—Waterloo’s wrestlers came to be tested and their opponents did not disappoint.
The Pirates took on a pair of ranked Division 3 programs as part of a quadrangular and finished 1-2 on Tuesday night at Iowa-Grant High School. They lost to Iowa/Grant 59-18 and Ithaca/Weston 39-36 before beating Boscobel 60-13.
“The main reason we decided to go down to this quadrangular was to try to get a test,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “We were in the southwest sectional last year, so I wanted to see what those wrestlers like to do. Iowa/Grant is the epitome of southwest wrestling. They are ranked in the top five in Division 3.”
Waterloo took on Iowa/Grant first and the dual opened at 160 pounds, where Jacob Soter dropped a 12-2 major decision to Jaxon Busse for his first loss of the season.
“Soter got a couple tests,” Schuster said. “That was a tight match for a while. He was down four going into the third period. Iowa/Grant is really tough. They wrestle all six minutes and that’s where we ended up, We struggled with the gas tank and not being able to go the full six minutes.”
Trevor Firari got a pin for Waterloo at 170, as did Avery Skalitzky at 106 and Brady Ebert at 113.
“Trevor got us started with a win against a tough wrestler,” Schuster said. “It was good to see our young guys step up at those lower weights. Avery was down six, seven points going into the third period, then he reversed the guy to his back and pinned him. He’s just been relentless. He never gives up. It’s one of those things you preach as a coach, but it’s something you can’t teach as a coach.
“Brady gave up the first takedown, but kept battling through and got the pin.”
Ryan Sturgill (138) lost a 14-4 major decision to Caden Lindner.
“He had a rematch with a guy he lost to at the sectional,” Schuster said. “He was a tough opponent. Ryan wrestled him close. He gave up a couple turns in the third period.”
Skalitzky finished with three pins to improve to 13-0. He was the only Pirate to win in eight matches wrestled against Ithaca/Weston.
“It was a match we could have won,” Schuster said. “We had some close matches that could have gone either way. Overall, it was a nice battle.”
Firari (12-1) suffered his first loss of the season, dropping a 9-7 decision to David Fargen in Sudden Victory-1.
“We bumped Trevor up to 182 against a kid who just missed state last year,” Schuster said. “He ran out of gas. He was up by four and gave up four stalling points to take it into overtime, then gave up a takedown. Trevor is frustrated with the loss, but taking a loss now and learning from it is better.”
Waterloo (6-3) hosts an eight-team invitational on Friday starting at 4 p.m. The Pirates host Middleton, Cuba City, Waukesha West, Sun Prairie East/West, North Fond du Lac, Lakeside Lutheran and Delavan-Darien.
IOWA/GRANT 59, WATERLOO 18
106—Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Myles Welsh (IG) at 4:39
113—Brady Ebert (W) pinned Jace Connor (IG) at 3:22
120—Lucas Christianson (IG) pinned Alan Lopez (W) at 1:26
126—Hunter Stevens (IG) pinned Owen Koele (W) at 0:55
132—Elliott Biba (IG) pinned David Cefalu (W) at 1:54
138—Caden Lindner (IG) major dec. Ryan Sturgill (W) 14-4
145—Dax Smelzer (IG) pinned Ryan Fugate (W) at 2:40
152—Tyson Imhoff (IG) pinned Dakota Sturgill (W) at 0:43
160—Jaxon Busse (IG) major dec. Jacob Soter (W) 12-2
170—Trevor Firari (W) pinned Darren Laufenberg (IG) at 1:37
182—Tucker Degenhart (IG) pinned Derek Pochowski (W) at 0:49
195—Davis Dorota (IG) dec. Andy Carrillo (W) 9-2
220—Bode Brockhop (IG) pinned Ian Spoke (W) at 1:29
285—Hudson Brown (IG) received forfeit
ITHACA WESTON 39, WATERLOO 36
106—Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Hunter Moe (IW) at 1:19
113—Brady Ebert (W) received forfeit
120—Alan Lopez (W) received forfeit
126—Ethan Stowell (IW) dec. Owen Koele (W) 11-4
132—Derek Franzen (IW) pinned David Cefalu (W) at 7:05
138—Jannes Wiebracht (W) received forfeit
145—Ashtin Bennett (IW) dec. Ryan Fugate (W) 8-4
152—Nolen Waldner (IW) pinned Dakota Sturgill (W) at 3:35
160—Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit
170—Waterloo received forfeit
182—David Fargen (IW) dec. Trevor Firari (W) 9-7 in SV-1
195—Caleb Birkrem (IW) pinned Andy Carrillo (W) at 1:35
220—Marshell Self (IW) pinned Ian Spoke (W) at 0:45
285—Mac Neefe (IW) received forfeit
WATERLOO 60, BOSCOBEL 13
106—Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Francis Hurley (B) at 1:39
113—Drew Sander (B) major dec. Brady Ebert (W) 11-2
120—Miller (B) pinned Alan Lopez (W) at 2:42
126—Owen Koele (W) received forfeit
132—David Cefalu (W) pinned Pepe Pillin (B) at 1:39
138—Ryan Sturgill (W) received forfeit
145—Ryan Fugate (W) received forfeit
152—John Wetter (B) major dec. Dakota Sturgill (W)
160—Ben Ugorgi (W) pinned Chance Johnson (B) at 3:14
170—Jacob Soter (W) pinned Alex Trumm (B) at 1:25
182—Trevor Firari (W) pinned Ethan McCullough (B) at 1:28
195—Andy Carillo (W) pinned Richard Bryant (B) at 0:54
220—Ian Spoke (W) received forfeit
285—Double forfeit
