WATERLOO — Ryan Sturgill and Andy Carillo recorded pins as Waterloo’s wrestlers defeated Markesan 34-33 on Tuesday.
The Pirates and Hornets wrestled to a 33-33 tie, but Waterloo won on tiebreaker criterion by having more pins and forfeits.
Sturgill won by fall at 138 pounds in the first period, while Carillo scored his fall in the third period of the 195 match. Owen Koele earned an 8-4 decision at 120.
Markesan won five of the eight matches wrestled, but none came by fall. The Pirates lost two matches by technical fall, but David Cefalu (132) and Ben Ugorji (170) saved two team points and helped out on tiebreaker criterion by fighting off pins.
“Overall, I think everybody did a nice job doing their job,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “Everybody’s job looked a little bit different getting a win for us or fighting off our back.
“That’s really the only reason we had an opportunity to win this dual. Our younger freshmen kept fighting. It’s easy to give up when you are getting beat up by one of their very solid wrestlers, but them not giving up gave us a chance to be in this match. I was proud of how all of our kids wrestled.”
So often, dual matches feature a slew of quick pins and forfeits. This one was different.
“It almost didn’t look like a high school match,” Schuster said. “It’s usually either get pins or be pinned. We took it to heart to get the job done, not getting pinned or not giving up bonus points. They have some stud wrestlers in the upper weights.
“Jacob Soter wrestled a tough freshman at 160 (Treston Eckstein) who is ranked highly. Ugorji fought off his back. Ian Spoke (who lost 9-0 at 195) did a nice job with solid defense and not giving up the pin.
“Andy came up very big against a good 220-pounder with a winning record. That was huge for us. Brady Ebert (who lost a 9-8 decision at 113) got down 8-0 and almost came back to win. Koele did his job at 120 and Cefalu faced one of their better wrestlers.
“In the last match, we brought out Ryan Sturgill, who got a pin. We knew we tied the match at that point. We didn’t know if we would win the tiebreaker, but we came out victorious.”
Neither team was at full strength. Winning without Trevor Firari and Dakota Sturgill in the lineup was gratifying for Waterloo.
“Give Markesan all the props,” Schuster said. “They were down one guy, too. You have to have that next person up mentality. Our kids were able to take it over.”
Waterloo ended the regular season with a 19-6 dual team record, making this the winningest team in program history.
“It was a good night,” Schuster said. “The improvement of our freshmen from the start of the year to now is insane. They’ve learned how to stay in matches and have become key contributors. It makes us a very tough dual team because of it. We have our studs, but you have to have everyone to be a good team. Wrestling doesn’t always promote the team the way it should.”
Waterloo hosts the Capitol Conference tournament on Saturday. Matches begin at 9:30 a.m.
106 — Avery Skalitzky (W) received forfeit
113 — Kayden Vannatta (M) dec. Brady Ebert (W) 9-8
120 — Owen Koele (W) dec. Caden Ruetten (M) 8-4
126 — Double Forfeit
132 — Chase Powell (M) tech. fall David Cefalu (W) 18-1 at 3:30
138 — Ryan Sturgill (W) pinned Memphis Castillo (M) at 0:45
145 — Ryan Fugate (W) received forfeit
152 — Michaela Lewellin (W) received forfeit
160 — Treston Eckstein (M) major dec. Jacob Soter (W) 12-2
170 — Caleb Stoll (M) tech. fall Ben Ugorji (W) 16-0 at 3:51
182 — Jaden Walker (M) received forfeit
195 — Noah Hanefeld (M) major dec. Ian Spoke (W) 9-0
220 — Andy Carrillo (W) pinned Ethan Rowe (M) at 5:01
285 — Keagan Kurowski (M) received forfeit
(Waterloo wins tiebreaker of having more pins, defaults, forfeits. 1.0)
