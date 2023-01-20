WATERLOO — Waterloo swept Jefferson and Poynette in a home triangular on Tuesday.
The Pirates defeated Jefferson 48-36 and Poynette 42-31.
"The kids wrestled super well overall on the night," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "We've been pretty beat up and we were able to overcome it and beat two quality teams even with one of our best wrestlers out."
Avery Skalitzky went 2-0 wrestling at the 106 and 113 pound weight classes. Also winning both of their matches for the Pirates were Dakota Sturgill (145), Jacob Soter (152), Ian Spoke (182, 195) and Andy Carillo (195, 220).
At 160, Trevor Firari won by fall against Jefferson and lost a 3-0 decision to Poynette senior James Amacher, a returning state qualifier.
"He was down 1-0 and made a desperation shot at the end and couldn't make it happen," Schuster said.
Jefferson's wrestlers went 1-1 at the Waterloo triangular. In the other match, Jefferson defeated Poynette 60-22.
Aiden DeBlare (120 pounds) went 2-0 with pair of pins to lead the Eagles. Alex Unke (182) and heavyweight Bennett Lehman also finished 2-0.
"The team wrestled really tough against Poynette and came out with some big wins," Jefferson co-wrestling coach EJ Pilarski said.
"We also wrestled hard against Waterloo. There were lots of good matches. We had some awesome wrestling from some of our traditionally JV wrestlers who had to fill into the varsity lineup tonight. Both Logan Marshall (152) and Greyson Brusk (160) picked up their first varsity wins of the season."
WATERLOO 42, POYNETTE 31
106 — Double Forfeit
*113 — Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Wyatt Tomlinson (P) at 3:08
120 — Isaiah Gauer (P) major dec. Brady Ebert (W) 11-2
126 — Owen Koele (W) pinned Dakota Powers (P) at 1:12
132 — William Frieden (P) pinned David Cefalu (W) at 3:10
138 — Ashton Meister (P) pinned Ryan Fugate (W) at 1:15
145 — Dakota Sturgill (W) pinned Mark Bartz (P) at 1:30
152 — Jacob Soter (W) pinned Hans Mueller (P) at 1:40
160 — James Amacher (P) dec. Trevor Firari (W) 3-0
170 — Ben Ugorji (W) pinned Lucas Campbell (P) at 2:13
182 — Ian Spoke (W) received forfeit
195 — Andy Carrillo (W) pinned Ashton Nindorf (P) at 2:55
220 — Ayden Schultz (P) received forfeit
285 — Jackson Geitner (P) received forfeit
WATERLOO 48, JEFFERSON 36
106 — Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Nick Lara (J)
113 — Brady Ebert (W) pinned Dominic Ritter (J)
120 — Aiden DeBlare (J) pinned Owen Koele (W)
126 — Devan Redenius (J) received forfeit
132 — Payton Splittgerber (J) pinned David Cefalu (W)
138 — Ryan Fugate (W) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J)
145 — Dakota Sturgill (W) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J)
152 — Jacob Soter (W) pinned Logan Marshall (J)
160 — Greyson Brusk (J) pinned Ben Ugorji (W)
170 — Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit
182 — Alex Unke (J) pinned Derek Pochowski (W)
195 — Ian Spoke (W) pinned Daniel Garcia (J)
220 — Andy Carrillo (W) pinned Cade Pagel (J)
285 — Bennett Lehman (J) received forfeit
JEFFERSON 60, POYNETTE 22
106 — Nick Lara (J) received forfeit
113 — Dominic Ritter (J) pinned Wyatt Tomlinson (P)
120 — Aiden DeBlare (J) pinned Isaiah Gauer (P)
126 — Devan Redenius (J) received forfeit
132 — William Frieden (P) major dec. Payton Splittgerber (J) 11-0
138 — Ashton Meister (P) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J)
145 — Isaac Schoenherr (J) pinned Mark Bartz (P)
152 — Logan Marshall (J) pinned Hans Mueller (P)
160 — James Amacher (P) pinned Greyson Brusk (J)
170 — Alex Vasquez (J) received forfeit
182 — Alex Unke (J) received forfeit
195 — Daniel Garcia (J) pinned Ayden Schultz (P)
220 — Jackson Geitner (P) pinned Cade Pagel (J)
285 — Bennett Lehman (J) received forfeit
