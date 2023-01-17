DEFOREST - Waterloo's wrestlers placed 11th while Johnson Creek finished 16th at the Norski Invitational on Saturday.
The Pirates scored 213 points on the day.
"We're a little beat up, but we got what we wanted out of it," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "It's another big tournament against bigger schools to get a sense of where we're at on the season. This helps us get ready for the postseason as we get into late January."
Avery Skalitzky placed fourth at 106 pounds to lead the Pirates. Skalitzky (19-2) won his quarterfinal match by fall in the first period before suffering his first two losses of the season, a 15-0 technical fall against Dodgeville's Haakon Peterson, and a 17-2 technical fall against Muskego's Thomas Mattsen.
"He had a tough day," Schuster said. "We had some competition we haven't seen this year. The kid he lost to in the semifinals in a two-time national Fargo champ. Then he wrestled a good D1 wrestler in the third place match."
Trevor Firari placed fifth at 160. Firari (26-4) lost a 4-2 decision to Iowa-Grant/Highland's Emmerson Moen in the quarterfinals. He pinned Sparta's Brock Connely in the consolation round, then earned an 11-7 decision over Lodi's Kylar Clemens in the fifth place match.
"He was seeded seventh," Schuster said. "He shouldn't have been seeded that low. So he had a tough first match. It was tied in the last 15 seconds and Trevor took a nice shot. I thought he was going to get the takedown. Instead of picking him up, he tried to crack him down. It ended up in a scramble and the other guy came out on top. He could only wrestle back to fifth after that.
"He was beating (Clemens) pretty good, but then he hit a neck wrench and put us on our back. We'll probably see him again when we host the Capitol Conference tournament."
Jacob Soter placed sixth at 152. Soter (24-9) pinned his way to the quarterfinals, where he lost a 13-4 major decision to New Berlin West's Zach Clark (21-4). After scoring a pin in the consolation round, Soter lost the fifth place match to Johnson Creek junior Taylor Joseph by a 14-10 decision.
"I thought 152 was the toughest weight class," Schuster said. "(Clark) is ranked No. 2 in Division 1. Jacob got up 4-1 with a couple early takedowns, but we were not able to keep the lead and the guy opened it up on us a bit.
"We'll see the Johnson Creek kid again at regionals. It's a good test to see where we are at if we are going to try to make the state tournament."
Dakota Sturgill (138), Ian Spoke (195) and Andy Carillo (195) all finished 1-3 with one pin and placed eighth. Brady Ebert had one pin at 113 and placed ninth. Owen Kkoele had two pins at 120 and placed 13th. Derek Pochowski (170) placed 12th. David Cefalu (132) placed 14th.
Waterloo hosts Jefferson and Poynette on Tuesday. The Pirates return to tournament action at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Johnson Creek scored 146 points.
Leading the Bluejays was Gurinderpal Khasria, who took fourth at 195. Khasria (20-9) finished 2-2 with one pin.
Taylor Joseph had the team's next highest finish, placing fifth at 152. Joseph (26-7) went 3-1 with one major decision, one pin and the 14-10 decision over Soter from Waterloo in the fifth place match.
Luke Hartz took sixth at 132. Hartz (18-9) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision. Cohen Schmidt placed ninth at 182, finishing 3-1 with two pins. Silas Hartz also placed ninth at 220, finishing 3-1 with one pin. Connor Gerstner took 12th at 120.
Team scores: Lodi 538.5, Iowa-Grant/Highland 494.5, New Berlin West 425.5, Muskego 305.5, Sparta 300.5, Dodgeville 284.5, Brookfield East 246, Monroe 245, Oregon 240.5, Waupun 228, Waterloo 213, DeForest 196.5, Adams-Friendship 185, Monona Grove/McFarland 172.5, Madison East 166, Johnson Creek 146, Madison Memorial 134
