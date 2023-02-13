Waterloo junior Trevor Firari takes down Deerfield's Jaden Bethel during a 160-pound quarterfinal at the Horicon super regional on Saturday. Firari won his weight class to help the Pirates win the team title.
Waterloo junior Trevor Firari takes down Deerfield's Jaden Bethel during a 160-pound quarterfinal at the Horicon super regional on Saturday. Firari won his weight class to help the Pirates win the team title.
HORICON - Waterloo advanced eight wrestlers to sectional competition and the Pirates also advanced to the team sectional after winning the Horicon super regional on Saturday.
The Pirates posted a winning total of 212 points. Marshall also advanced to the Random Lake team sectional with a runner-up total of 181.
Claiming weight class titles for Waterloo were junior Ryan Sturgill at 138 pounds, junior Trevor Firari at 160 and freshman Andy Carillo at 195.
Sturgill (32-12) pinned Horicon's William Dawson in 1 minute, 8 seconds and Marshall's Tyler Petersen at 5:58 of the semifinals to reach the finals, where he won an 8-2 decision over Kenosha St. Joseph's Charles Anderson.
Firari (35-5) pinned Deerfield's Jaden Bethel at 1:55 of the quarterfinals, received a medical forfeit in the semifinals and stuck Johnson Creek senior Domonic Raabe at 1:13.
Avery Skalitzky placed second at 106. Skalitzky (33-7) pinned Deerfield's Ruben Bach at 1:38 of the semifinals, lost by fall to Kenosha Christian Life's Drew Dolphin at 1:13 of the title match and held on to second place by rule over Bach.
Brady Ebert (113), Owen Koele (120) and Jacob Soter (154) each placed third. Ebert (22-22) went 2-1 with two pins. Koele (25-25) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision. Soter (36-17) went 2-1 with one pin and one major decision.
Dakota Sturgill also advanced with a fourth place finish at 145. Sturgill (21-14) bounced back from a quarterfinal loss with a pin in the fifth place match and a 13-8 decision in a wrestleback for fourth.
David Cefalu (132) and Ben Ugorji (170) each placed fifth. Ian Spoke finished sixth at 182.
Waterloo will face Random Lake in one team sectional semifinal on Tuesday while Marshall takes on Cedar Grove-Belgium in the other semifinal. The winners square off for a berth at the team state tournament.
Johnson Creek placed fifth with 145.5 points.
Six Bluejays advanced with top four finishes.
Junior Taylor Joseph won the 152 title. Joseph (40-8) scored a 16-1 technical fall over Horicon's Ethan Johnson in the semifinals, then pinned Cambridge's Aiden Sperle in the finals at 3:55.
Luke Hartz (132) and Domonic Raabe (160). Hartz (30-13) won by fall in the semifinals, lost by fall in the title match and held on to second place by rule. Raabe (34-15) went 3-1 with two pins and one decision.
Gurinderpal Khasria (195) and Silas Hartz (220) each placed third. Khasria (32-17) and Hartz (23-22) each went 2-2 with two pins.
Connor Gerstner qualified with a fourth place finish at 120. Gerstner (26-20) lost his quarterfinal match by fall but scored pins in the fifth place match and the wrestleback for fourth place.
Cohen Schmidt took fifth at 182. Heavyweight Logan Zerke finished 0-2.
Dodgeland placed 11th with 48 points.
Jaden Harris advanced with a fourth place finish at 126. Harris (13-17) went 1-2 with one pin.
John Reiter (138), Anton Mikolainis (152) and Joey Statz (160) each placed sixth. Jason Banyasz went 1-2 at 182. Robert Link (170), John Zenk (195) and Gavin Merryfield (220) each went 0-2.
Hustisford took 12th with 42 points. Joe Beavers won the 145-pound weight class, pinning Marshall's Kody Finke at 1:15 of the semifinals and Living Word Lutheran's Calvin Stram at 3:43 of the title match to run his record to 38-5.
Kolton Stark placed fifth at heavyweight. Gavin Peterman (138) and Shane Joekle (220) each went 0-2.
Individual qualifiers will compete at the Dodgeland sectional next Saturday. The top three finishers in each weight class advance to the WIAA Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament.
Team scores: Waterloo 212, Marshall 181, Kenosha St. Joseph 168, Cambridge 155, Johnson Creek 145.5, Living Word Lutheran 143.5, Horicon 125.5, Kenosha Christian Life 125, Deerfield 65.5, Palmyra-Eagle 65, Dodgeland 48, Hustisford 42, St. John's 20
