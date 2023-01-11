Waterloo's wrestlers defeated Living Word Lutheran 54-18 and Luther Prep 61-18 in a triangular on Tuesday at LPS. 

Avery Skalitzky (106 pounds), Brady Ebert (113), Owen Koele (120), Ryan Sturgill (132), Dakota Sturgill (138), Jacob Soter (152), Trevor Firari (170), Ian Spoke (182) and Andy Carillo (195, 220) each won two matches for the Pirates.

