Waterloo junior Trevor Firari scores back points against Living Word Lutheran senior Jeremiah Lepien during a 170-pound match at the Luther Prep triangular on Tuesday at LPS. Firari won both of his matches by fall.
Waterloo's wrestlers defeated Living Word Lutheran 54-18 and Luther Prep 61-18 in a triangular on Tuesday at LPS.
Avery Skalitzky (106 pounds), Brady Ebert (113), Owen Koele (120), Ryan Sturgill (132), Dakota Sturgill (138), Jacob Soter (152), Trevor Firari (170), Ian Spoke (182) and Andy Carillo (195, 220) each won two matches for the Pirates.
Living Word Lutheran edged Luther Prep 42-39 in the other match. Jared Goelzer (106), Jason Kehren (132), Silas Winkel (182), Chuy Medina (220) and heavyweight Isaiah Durkee won by fall for the Phoenix. Alexsei Soloviyov (138) earned a decision.
The competition concluded at 10:20 p.m. due to the high number of varsity and JV matches wrestled.
"The main reason we try to do something like that with Luther Prep is because they re-started their program a few years ago with (Phoenix coach) Ben Ewings," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "I played football against him and our team wrestled his (Lakeside Lutheran) team. I've known him since high school and we've had a good relationship.
"We've had good matches with them. Last year, we lost to them 43-22, so it's been back and forth. Ben's done a nice job getting kids out for the sport. He does not have the feeder programs other schools have. Kudos to what he's done.
"As a team, we wrestled very well. This was a good tune-up to get ready for conference duals. We won all but one match wrestled on the night. I was proud of how hard the kids worked, how we came out prepared to wrestle. We have to keep that momentum going forward.
Waterloo hosts the Capitol South duals, a quadrangular against Marshall, Cambridge and Sugar River on Thursday. Matches begin at 6 p.m.
"We are looking to try to win our third straight conference title," Schuster said.
"We're going to have some competition with Sugar River. They have good, young talent. A few of those matches could go either way. Whoever is more prepared is going to end up winning the title. Marshall has a pretty full lineup and should be pretty good. Cambridge is still rebuilding."
WATERLOO 61, LUTHER PREP 18
106 — Avery Skalitzky (W) dec. Jared Goezler (LP) 11-6
