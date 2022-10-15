WATERLOO — Senior running back Rick Ugorji rushed 17 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Waterloo defeated Horicon/Hustisford 31-7 in the regular season finale on Friday.
Waterloo (7-2, 5-2 Eastern Suburban Conference) opened the scoring in the second quarter, with junior quarterback Cal Hush throwing a 55-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Benny Marshall.
Horicon/Hustisford (3-6, 3-4) answered on senior Ethan Fraze’s 91-yard kickoff return, but it was all Pirates after that. Ugorji scored on runs of 24 and 26 to put the Pirates up 21-7. Waterloo tacked on a safety in the fourth quarter and Hush’s second TD pass of the game, this one covering 34 yards to junior tight end Owen Haseleu to cap the scoring.
"We had a nice kickoff return by Ethan Fraze after they scored,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “That was a nice momentum boost. We had one nice pass from Carter Schwartz to Landon Streiff for 45 yards. Waterloo definitely outplayed us. In the second half, we couldn’t get anything going."
Hush completed 13 of 21 passes for 171 yards. Marshall had four catches for 97 yards and Haseleu added four receptions for 70 yards for the playoff-bound Pirates.
WATERLOO 31, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 7
Husticon 0 7 0 0 — 7
Waterloo 0 14 7 10 — 31
Second Quarter
W — Marshall 55 pass from Hush (Hush kick)
HH — Fraze 91 kickoff return (Bischoff kick)
W — Ugorji 24 run (Hush kick)
Third Quarter
W — Ugorji 26 run (Hush kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — Safety, Schwartz tackled in end zone
W — Haseleu 34 pass from Hush (Lauersdorf run)
Team statistics — First downs, HH 5, W 20. By rush: HH 2, W 11. By pass: HH 2, W 8. By penalty: HH 1, W 1. Total offense: HH 101, W 368. Rushing: HH 16-21, W 41-171. Passing: 85, W 197. Fumbles-lost: HH 1-1, W 0-0. Penalties: HH 3-30, W 6-30
Individual statistics — Rushing: Howard 4-16, Vincent 6-14. W R. Ugorji 17-114, D. Sturgill 10-37. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — HH, Schwartz 7-12-1, Hush 13-21-0. Receiving: HH Streiff 1-45, Davis 3-29. W Marshall 4-97, Haseleu 4-70
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.