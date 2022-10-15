WATERLOO — Senior running back Rick Ugorji rushed 17 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Waterloo defeated Horicon/Hustisford 31-7 in the regular season finale on Friday.

Waterloo (7-2, 5-2 Eastern Suburban Conference) opened the scoring in the second quarter, with junior quarterback Cal Hush throwing a 55-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Benny Marshall.

Load comments